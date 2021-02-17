Editor’s note: This inside look at the Ohio State football team comes from Paris Johnson Jr., a tackle on the Ohio State football team and teammate of Thayer Munford Jr. Johnson is also a first-year student in journalism at Ohio State.

Despite an impressive senior season that elevated his NFL draft stock, Thayer Munford Jr. had a promise to keep — one that required him to stay in Columbus for another year.

The veteran left tackle announced Jan. 16 his decision to forgo the 2021 NFL draft and return to Ohio State for a fifth year. Munford said the motivation behind the decision was to graduate with his degree and prove he is the best offensive tackle in America.

“I made a promise to my mom I would not leave college without my degree, and I wanted to keep my word to my mother,” Munford said.

Munford said earning his degree will impact his life and his family, as he studies human development family services.

His mother, MeLisa Thompson, said Munford would be the first in his immediate family to graduate college.

“It would be overwhelming for me,” Thompson said. “That’s really a big deal and I’ve always told him that it would be wonderful for you to get your degree in college.”

Growing up in Lincoln Heights, Ohio — which has a higher violent crime rate than the Cincinnati metro area — Munford said he hopes to be a role model for kids.

“The man I am today is because of the challenges I have faced in my youth,” Munford said. “Those moments strengthened my mindset, and I want my story to be an inspiration to children who do not have somebody to look up to.”

Thompson said she is thankful and gives credit to God for protecting and guiding Munford throughout his life, which allowed him to pursue his degree while competing at the highest level on the field.

Munford added a 2021 Sugar Bowl championship, 2020 Big Ten championship and First-Team All-Big Ten honors to his impressive resume as he entered the 2021 offseason.

Munford said football taught him lessons that go beyond the field, including how to be a better son, friend and leader in his community.

“It teaches life lessons,” Munford said. “I still know a couple who got done playing football and they still refer back to their training when they were doing football and calming themselves down and making sure they are going to be the best man, being the best husband or dad that they can be, that they want to be.”

He said he is looking forward to perfecting his craft this offseason to help lead the Buckeyes back into the national championship game in 2022.

Munford will be one of three starters returning on the offensive line after redshirt junior center Josh Myers and redshirt junior guard Wyatt Davis both declared for the 2021 NFL draft.

With another opportunity for Munford to play at Ohio Stadium in the fall, Thompson said football has brought out a newfound passion in her son.

“When he got the opportunity to play, I saw a different spark in him,” Thompson said. “It was more confident and more being proud of what he’s doing. And that’s a good thing to see in your child.”