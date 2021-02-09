Ohio State’s unexpected run towards a Big Ten title has a new final destination.

The Big Ten announced Tuesday that its annual conference tournament has been moved from Chicago to Indianapolis — the 2021 location for the women’s Big Ten tournament. The men’s tournament is scheduled to run March 10-14 at Lucas Oil Stadium, while the women’s slate is set for March 9-13 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

“The decision to relocate the tournament to Indianapolis was based on multiple factors. First and foremost was the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, officials and conference constituents,” the Big Ten said in a statement. “Hosting both the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in the same city allows for cohesive testing and medical protocols for both events, as well as centralized accommodations surrounding the competition venues.”

The Big Ten Tournament will return to Chicago in 2023.