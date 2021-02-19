Despite an unusual setting, March Madness will have a hint of normalcy as the NCAA announced Friday that fans will be in attendance for all rounds of the tournament.

The decision permits an arena to reach 25 percent capacity — a number that includes participants, fans, arena personnel and families of players and coaches — for the 2021 men’s Division I NCAA Tournament. Physical distancing and face coverings will be required at the events and disinfecting procedures will be a priority, the release read.

“This year’s tournament will be like no other, and while we know it won’t be the same for anyone, we are looking forward to providing a memorable experience for the student-athletes, coaches and fans at a once-in-a-lifetime tournament,” Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of basketball, said. “After the cancellation of the 2020 tournament, we are happy to welcome some fans back to all rounds of the Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament.”

The entirety of the men’s tournament will be held inside the state of Indiana, with the majority of games taking place in Indianapolis.

Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis can hold 5,000 people at 25 percent capacity.

The brackets are scheduled to be announced March 14.