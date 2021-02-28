Despite a promising series split against No. 9 Michigan the week prior, the Buckeyes could not build any momentum in their road trip to Wisconsin.

Ohio State (6-17-1) lost both games of its weekend series against No. 5 Wisconsin (17-8-1).​ Falling just short in a 2-1 overtime defeat Friday, the Buckeyes were overmatched Saturday in a lopsided 7-0 game.

Game 1

In the first game of the series Friday, the Badgers drew first blood off of a power-play goal from sophomore forward Dylan Holloway within the first five minutes of the opening period.

The Buckeyes tied the game in the next period with a goal off the stick of junior forward Gustaf Westlund, his fifth of the season.

Holloway would go on to win the game for the Badgers in overtime with a textbook one-timer from the right faceoff circle.

Fitting with Ohio State’s season motif, the Buckeyes were once again outshot by their opponent, 38-31. In addition, the Buckeyes amassed a number of penalties which totaled nearly 30 minutes in the penalty box.

Game 2

Although the first game of the series needed overtime to decide, the second half of the series was decided well before the third period horn.

Wisconsin cruised past Ohio State Saturday by a score of 7-0. The Badgers posted at least one goal in each period of play, scoring three in both the second and third periods.

Sophomore forward Cole Caufield recorded a hat trick for the Badgers.

Ohio State corrected its penalty problem from the night before, and even killed a major power play, but it wasn’t enough to stop a blazing-hot Wisconsin offense.

Mirroring the night before, Ohio State was outshot by the Badgers, with Wisconsin more than doubling the amount of Buckeye shots. The final shot tally sat at 43-21 in favor of the Badgers.

These games concluded the season series between Ohio State and Wisconsin, with the Badgers finishing ahead, 3-1.

Ohio State will return to Columbus this week and attempt to defend their home ice against the Arizona State Sun Devils in a two-night series. The first game starts Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on BTN+. These will be the final two games of the regular season for the Buckeyes.