After an abrupt week away from the ice, the Buckeyes will rekindle their rivalry on the rink.

Ohio State (5-14-1) will host the No. 7 Michigan Wolverines (11-7-0), who split a series against then-No. 7 Wisconsin and have won six of their last eight games.

The Buckeyes traveled to Ann Arbor, Michigan, Jan. 15-16 where they dropped both contests, 4-2 and 5-0, and were outshot 64-51.

Eighth-year head coach Steve Rohlik said the Buckeyes practiced last weekend and the extra time off could help the team in a positive way.

“We were disappointed, certainly don’t want to have any games canceled but I think that during a pandemic you got to expect a little bit of everything,” Rohlik said. “I give my guys credit. They’ve showed up, they’ve had great work ethic, they’ve had a great attitude in practice. Hopefully it’ll start translating into the games.”

Last time out, Ohio State dropped a home series to Notre Dame, 6-1 and 8-1. The Buckeyes have won just once in their last nine games, with their last victory coming Jan. 23 at Michigan State by a score of 5-1.

Rohlik said his team is “focused and excited” after extended practice time in addition to the task of defending home ice against the Wolverines.

“You learn in a hurry when you start working here at Ohio State and understand what an unbelievable rivalry it is,” Rohlik said. “It gives us an opportunity to go out there and test ourselves against obviously one of the top teams in the country right now.”

Senior forward and team captain Austin Pooley is no stranger to the rivalry. Pooley has scored two goals in a team-high 15 games against Michigan in his career at Ohio State.

Led by fourth-year head coach Mel Pearson, the Wolverines have seen production from freshman forward Thomas Bordeleau, who is 17th in the Big Ten in points with 21 alongside five goals. He combined for three assists when the two teams met last month.

“They haven’t really changed much,” Pooley said. “They got some good players; for us, it’s how do we counter that? They want to play run and gun, they move the puck extremely well up ice, they got a great power play, they’re very fast.”

Pooley was also named one of 15 candidates for the 2020-21 Senior CLASS Award, which is earned by an NCAA Division I senior who has notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, character, classroom and competition.

The Buckeyes have seen a freshman of their own take the team by storm. Forward Travis Treloar leads Ohio State in points 20 games into his first season and is tied for the team lead in goals and assists.

Pooley said the Buckeyes are focused on regaining momentum after taking the weekend to reset and come back with renewed energy.

“We got to really manage the puck, we got to play above their guys, be really strong defensively,” Pooley said. “If we do those things, we have a chance to win. It all comes back to what’s our identity, how are we going to win games.”

Pooley emphasized that the team will look to reestablish its identity in order to right their course; Ohio State currently sits sixth in the standings.

“This weekend’s going to be a really, really good opportunity to see what we’re made of and put forth that identity we want to play with, which is playing above pucks, being hard to play against, what we’ve been in the past,” Pooley said. “We’re real excited, we want to play.”

Ohio State allowed 14 goals the last weekend it took the ice, which are the most the Buckeyes have allowed in a two-game series this season. They’ve allowed at least 27 shots in all but two games, keeping senior goaltender Tommy Napier busy in the net.

The Buckeyes will also look to snap its three-game scoreless skid during the power play. Sophomore forward Tate Singleton scored two goals with the man advantage against the Wolverines Jan. 15, and the rivalry atmosphere will heighten the competitiveness when either team is serving penalty time.

“Those four games, every year, are circled on the calendar,” Pooley said. “They’ve had really good teams, we’ve had really good teams. It’s made for exciting series, and I don’t expect this one to be any different.”

The rivalry renews at the Schottenstein Center Friday and Saturday with puck drop scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on BTN+ and Ohio State Radio.