A four-game homestretch could not change the fortunes of Ohio State’s disappointing season as the Buckeyes get swept for a second consecutive series.

Ohio State (5-14-1) could not skate with Notre Dame (10-9-1) in the teams’ final series of the season. The Fighting Irish blitzed the Buckeyes in consecutive games and finished the two-game series with a pair of wins and a 14-2 scoring advantage.

Game 1

In the opening period of the series, the Buckeyes outshot the Fighting Irish 9-7, but this statistical advantage would be short lived as the rest of the game — and series — would be dominated by the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame used a four-goal second period to bury Ohio State Friday. The Fighting Irish held a 38-24 advantage in shots for the game.

Junior forward Alex Steeves exploded for the Fighting Irish with a goal and a trio of assists.

Ohio State sophomore forward Tate Singleton would be the lone goal scorer for the Buckeyes. The goal marked Singleton’s sixth on the season.

Senior goaltender Tommy Nappier surrendered five goals on 25 shots faced in the opening two periods, and he was ultimately subbed for sophomore Ryan Snowden.

On the other side, Notre Dame senior goaltender Dylan St. Cyr allowed only one puck to get between the pipes in a game in which he faced 24 shots.

Game 2

Ohio State followed up its Friday struggles with an even worse performance Saturday, falling to the Fighting Irish 8-1.

The Buckeyes were unable to create defensive pressure, opening the way for 36 shot attempts from Notre Dame’s offensive attack.

As a result of Notre Dame’s flurry of shots, Ohio State sophomore goaltender Ryan Snowden was not able to survive the full 60 minutes — giving up 5 goals on 22 shot attempts through just under 30 minutes of game time.

Senior goaltender Evan Moyse didn’t fare much better against the Fighting Irish — allowing 3 goals on 14 shot attempts.

Half of Notre Dame’s goals came on the powerplay as the Irish converted on 4 of their 6 power play opportunities.

Redshirt sophomore forward Kamil Sadlocha netted Ohio State’s only goal in the loss.

The Buckeyes look to snap the losing skid Friday against Penn State at 5 p.m.

Photos by Mackenzie Shanklin and Christian Harsa