Eyes focused and stick ready, a young Austin Pooley shot another puck in his childhood driveway as he envisioned himself skating in scarlet and gray, donning a particular jersey and following in his family’s footsteps on an ice rink.

Pooley grew up in Dublin, Ohio, and played for the Youngstown Phantoms of the United States Hockey League. He was a studious player both on and off the ice, and accomplished his first dream when he committed to Ohio State with the mentorship from his father, Perry Pooley — who was an All-American forward and finished among the top-10 scorers in program history from 1980-84.

After competing in 110 games and earning Ohio State Scholar-Athlete honors in each of his first three seasons as a Buckeye, Austin Pooley was named team captain for the 2020-21 season, becoming the first central Ohio native to do so.

Yet, it wasn’t the only honorable change for his senior season. Upon former forward Miguel Fidler’s graduation, Austin Pooley put down his familiar jersey No. 14 for No. 12 — the same jersey his father wore when he was a Buckeye.

“My dad is my best friend, my role model,” Austin Pooley said. “My dad comes to every game that he can, watches every game. I think it was a great honor to him, he’s sacrificed everything for me. It’s definitely special.”

Perry Pooley, who currently works with a partner in irrigation, said he stopped coaching hockey once his son joined Ohio State because he didn’t want to miss any games.

On Feb. 15, Austin Pooley was named one of 15 candidates for the 2020-21 Senior CLASS award, which is earned by an NCAA Division I senior who has notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, character, classroom and competition.

“I think that’s a great honor for him,” Perry Pooley said. “He takes great pride in that, I know he works at it. It’s a great honor, but I think it’s justified as well.”

Austin Pooley said it was “very humbling” to be considered for the “prestigious” award.

“It’s a huge honor; it’s what I dreamed about my whole life,” Austin Pooley said. “You got to take a step back and realize where you are, realize how fortunate you are to be where you are, and to have the opportunity to play hockey this year with everything going on. It’s been a blessing.”

Through 22 games this season, Austin Pooley has totaled three points behind two goals and an assist. He’s missed just three games during his time at Ohio State.

When reflecting on his son’s career, Perry Pooley said he thinks of the teams on which Austin played and the experiences that came with it.

“He’s had some excellent, excellent teams,” Perry Pooley said. “Whatever he needed to do to contribute in any way, he did. Not many kids get to say that; Austin grew up here, played here, committed here. It’s been great. He comes home. Having his dad around to tell him how to play still.”

Ohio State head coach Steve Rohlik has watched Austin Pooley develop over the last three seasons. Rohlik said Austin Pooley’s Senior CLASS Award recognition and jersey number switch shows his dedication on and off the ice.

“It speaks volumes; it tells you what he means to our program,” Rohlik said. “You got to really lean on older guys and the Austin Pooleys of the world to help guide these guys in such a tough circumstance of what we’re all facing.”

Austin Pooley said he’s focused on helping the Buckeyes win games as the final stretch of the season nears. The Buckeyes upset then-No. 7 Michigan last Friday as the teams split the weekend series.

With graduation in the near future for Austin Pooley, he’ll look to rely on the fundamentals his father taught him that led him to craft his own Buckeyes legacy.

“Those were the goals I set for myself, to play at this prestigious university and to do those things,” Austin Pooley said. “To be able to play at this university and see my dreams come true, it’s been speechless so to speak. I’m always trying to work on little things that are going to help my game and help me become a better player within myself.”