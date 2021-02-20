Despite being without four starting players and not being able to play in a full-field setting since last season’s cancellation, the Buckeyes dominated through all four quarters against a top-20 opponent.

The No. 10 Ohio State men’s lacrosse team returned to play Saturday against No. 20 Johns Hopkins, capturing a convincing 14-8 victory. With physical defense and a fast-paced offense, the Buckeyes were able to collect their first Big Ten win of the season.

“Once we settled in and we started getting up and down the field, it was just playing the game that we love,” Ohio State head coach Nick Myers said.

The Buckeyes dominated early, taking a 4-1 lead in the first quarter.

The Buckeye offense continued through the rest of the game, with three different players securing at least three goals. Graduate attackman Tre Leclaire secured four goals as he inches closer to the all-time goals record in Ohio State history.

“It was good to see some guys, early get that confidence and score a couple goals. I think that really loosened things up offensively.” Myers said.

Defensively, Ohio state played with a great deal of physicality and composure. Both graduate defenseman Jeff Henrick and senior midfielder Omari DeBerry caused two turnovers as the Buckeyes switched in and out of different defensive zone and man concepts.

Leading the defense was junior goalie Skylar Wahlund. The Ohio native secured 11 saves while only giving up eight goals.

Throughout the game, Hopkins struggled offensively. Only getting 19 shots on goal compared to the Buckeyes’ 27.

The balanced attack of Ohio State’s offense proved too much as the Buckeyes were able to score multiple unassisted goals.

In the middle of the field, Ohio State was dominant, securing 33 ground balls as well as achieving a clearing percentage of .792.

“I thought we were gritty on the ground, I thought when it came time for guys to make a play on the ground guys were willing to do so,” Myers said.

Ohio State was without four starters this week and among them was starting faceoff man and senior midfielder Justin Inacio. Taking Inacio’s place was graduate midfielder Ryan Terefenko. Terefenko, who had never taken a collegiate faceoff prior to this game, was able to win five of the nine draws he took, including a win in the third quarter which stalled an offensive run by Johns Hopkins.

“I think these faceoffs, it’s less of a faceoff and more of a ground ball battle,” Terefenko said. “That was my goal this game, get the ball on the ground as much as possible and try to make a 50/50 ground ball and see if myself or my two wing guys could pick it up.”

Ohio State now looks forward to next week where they will match up against a tough No. 17 Rutgers team, who beat No. 4 Penn State Saturday.

“Right now, we’re really grateful for where we are at, we just got a win at Homewood field against Johns Hopkins,” Terefenko said. “We’re going to enjoy the bus ride home but now Monday is the biggest day of the year. We are going to get back to practice Monday and get back to work.”

Ohio State returns to Columbus to host Rutgers next Saturday.