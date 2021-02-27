In their first game inside Ohio Stadium in nearly a year, the Buckeyes were unable to overcome an offensive avalanche produced by the Scarlet Knights.

Returning to Ohio Stadium for the first time since March 10, 2020, No. 8 Ohio State (1-1) played its home opener in front of a crowd of only close family members and fell to No. 9 Rutgers (2-0) 22-12. Rutgers broke their own record for most goals scored in a Big Ten game as well as most goals scored in any game since 2010 as a result of their offensive success.

“I told the men we’re gonna enjoy the positive moments,” head coach Nick Myers said. ”And we’re gonna be there for each other during moments like this when things certainly don’t break our way.”

Although the opening minutes of the game were a back and forth battle, Rutgers quickly took control of the game and asserted themselves as the dominant team on the field.

The Scarlet Knights commanded every facet of the game, scoring efficiently and causing the Buckeyes to make costly turnovers. On offense, Rutgers was able to take 58 shots compared to Ohio State’s 31 while only turning the ball over 13 times. Ohio State recorded 19 turnovers.

Graduate attackman Adam Charalambides was key for Rutgers, notching five goals and leading Rutgers’ offensive display.

Complementing Charalambides, junior midfielder David Sprock, graduate midfielder Connor Kirst and freshman midfielder Shane Knobloch all secured at least three goals.

Defensively, Rutgers was able to assert themselves early, creating turnovers and forcing the Buckeye offense to force passes and shots. Graduate goalie Colin Kirst looked phenomenal in the cage for Rutgers, finishing with 10 saves.

“We just really couldn’t settle in,” Myers said. “We had some really costly turnovers in the first and second quarters that I felt disrupted our offensive rhythm. Defensively, we struggled to find a rhythm and get stops.”

Offensively, graduate attackmen Tre Leclaire continued his dominance, tallying three goals while senior midfielder Griffin Hughes added a career-high five goals.

The Buckeyes return to play next Saturday in State College, Pennsylvania, to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions at noon.