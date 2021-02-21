After dropping the first two sets, Ohio State fought back to win three straight and edge out No. 11 Loyola Chicago 3-2 (22-25, 17-25, 25-23, 26-24, 15-11) Saturday.

Led by freshman outside hitter Jacob Pasteur’s 17-kill performance, the Buckeyes (3-6) found a way to overcome the defensive presence of Loyola Chicago (8-1). Ohio State served the Ramblers their first loss of the season, ending their unbeaten streak.

Freshman setter Noah Platfoot said that Pasteur’s dominance has allowed the team to grow and succeed.

“He’s a very valuable member of our team,” Platfoot said. “Everyone appreciates what he does, and it has been nice to see him come out and help the team in the way he has.”

Despite Pasteur’s success throughout the game, Loyola Chicago used its size to its advantage, forcing the Buckeyes to adapt.

The Ramblers’ emphasis on defense prevented Ohio State from being productive early, particularly in the second set. Loyola Chicago recorded 13.5 blocks and 36 digs on the evening.

“They were a bigger team than us and you could really see that at the net,” Ohio State head coach Kevin Burch said. “But our guys just made more aggressive swings and smarter swings and that made them be better in terms of earning the points.”

While the Buckeyes remained competitive in the first set, tying the Ramblers nine times and holding the lead twice, they dropped off in the second set. Loyola Chicago opened the second set with a 5-0 run and never surrendered its lead.

Ohio State was able to find some life late in the third set, thanks to several crucial plays from freshman outside hitter Sotiris Siapanis. The Buckeyes used this momentum to win the third set 25-23.

“In the past three matches before this one, our guys were quick to get on their heels in tight situations and were quick to lose confidence,” Burch said. “It wasn’t any adjustments we made. It was the guys stepping up and making those changes when they were in the hardest situations.”

Loyola Chicago, led by junior opposite hitter Luke Denton, went point for point with the Buckeyes in the fourth set. The set featured 17 ties and seven lead changes before a block from Pasteur ended the set for Ohio State.

Denton led the Ramblers with 17 kills. He also contributed defensively with six blocks and six digs.

Redshirt sophomore outside hitter Cole Schlothauer entered Saturday’s contest averaging 4.14 kills per set this season for the Ramblers, but was held to just six on the day. Schlothauer did not play in the final set.

“Cole’s a little bit banged up, so I don’t think he’s at his best physically,” Burch said. “Our expectation is that he’s going to come back tomorrow and be aggressive and be his normal self and force us to be great again.”

Carrying the momentum of the previous two sets, the Buckeyes dominated the last set without ever trailing.

“We talked afterwards, and we didn’t even play the best volleyball today,” Platfoot said. “It was our mindset today that really helped us win.”

The Buckeyes play Loyola Chicago Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Covelli Center on BTN+.