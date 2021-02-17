A female Ohio State student was assaulted in the off-campus area in the early hours of Wednesday morning, prompting a Neighborhood Safety Notice by the Columbus Police.

The student was walking along East 13th Avenue when the suspect approached her and demanded money. When the student turned away, the suspect groped her and sprayed her with a substance believed to be mace, according to the notice. The student escaped after screaming and the suspect fled.

The suspect was described as a white male between 5-feet-8 inches and 5-feet-10 inches in his late 30s or early 40s, estimated between 190 and 200 pounds and wore a dark blue hooded jacket, dark pants and a glove on his left hand at the time of the incident, according to the notice.

Anyone with information should contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.