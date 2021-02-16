Students will not have to make the treacherous journey to Ohio State’s campus Tuesday as snow and ice continue to blanket Central Ohio.

Online and virtual classes will continue as planned and the Columbus campus will remain open, the university announced in a buckeye alert Monday night. The announcement came as a snowstorm that has already hit much of the U.S. reached Columbus.

Student COVID-19 testing at Jesse Owens North Recreation Center has been canceled for Tuesday, according to a campuswide email sent Monday. The email also encouraged any staff member who is able to work remotely to do so.

The last time classes were canceled on Ohio State’s Columbus campus was Jan. 30, 2019 due to cold temperatures.

Heavy snowfall held off in Columbus for much of Monday before it began sleeting late in the afternoon, despite below-freezing ground temperatures. The National Weather Service station in Wilmington, Ohio said on Twitter this was due to a layer of warmer air about a mile above the ground causing snowflakes to melt and then refreeze as they reached the earth.