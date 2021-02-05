Through apps, initiatives and a video series, the Department of Public Safety and others at Ohio State are working to increase safety measures in the campus area and inform students about ways to stay safe.

The department launched a 10-part safety spotlight video series Jan. 26, which covers self-defense techniques and general safety resources. The university also expanded its partnership with Lyft to offer discounted rides to students 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., university spokesperson Dan Hedman said.

The Department of Public Safety’s new safety spotlight video series, Hedman said. Five of the videos cover self-defense tactics while the rest cover general safety resources or technology such as the Rave Guardian or Lyft Ride Smart app.

“Those self-defense videos were actually in some ways a credit and response to some of the feedback we’ve gotten from students that were really looking forward to taking our rape aggression defense class,” Hedman said.

Hedman said each video is about one to two minutes, designed to be able to share and view on social media. He said the target audience is not just students.

“There are certain videos that are student specific,” Hedman said. “In general, a lot of these safety tips and techniques can be used or employed by anybody at the university.”

The Safety Resource website includes information about alert notices, what to do in the case of an active aggressor, home safety devices for off-campus and commuter students, Lyft Ride Smart and Rave Guardian, Hedman said. The website was updated for the spring semester to enhance students’ “toolkit of resources.”

“We’re hoping that this just provides another safety resource for students to take advantage of to look out for not only their own safety but the safety of others,” Hedman said.

The Lyft Ride Smart app has expanded its hours of discounted rides for students to 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., Hedman said. Information about setting it up can be found on the Lyft Ride Smart extension of the Safety Resource website.

The Safety Resource website also provides information about the app Rave Guardian, Hedman said. This app is free, includes a GPS tracker — so students can share their location with someone while walking places — and delivers Buckeye Alerts more quickly than text.

Public safety is also providing students with free home safety devices through the Office of Student Life’s Off-Campus and Commuter Student Services.

Students can get free door and window alarms, smoke alarm batteries and light timers, Rachel DeMooy, program manager in the Office of Student Life Off-Campus and Commuter Student Services, said.

“Renters experience a higher rate of home burglary than homeowners, and specifically 18-to 19-year-olds experience the highest rate of home burglary across the country,” DeMooy said.

DeMooy said students need to register using an online form and then schedule a time to pick up their safety devices from Room 3106 in the Ohio Union.