In the latest edition of the Lantern Sports podcast, former Ohio State basketball walk-on, leader of the towel gang, and now host of the Drive The Lane podcast, Joey Lane joins the show to talk about this year’s team and how it stacks up to teams in the past.

The culture and energy of the current Ohio State basketball team is evident and it partially began with Joey Lane. He describes how the culture he cultivated is now conducive to a successful season and a top five ranking for the Buckeyes.

Plus, who would Joey pick from on the team to be a part of his pick-up squad? And who does he think will ultimately be a part of the Final Four competing for the national title?

We have all that and more here on the latest episode.

Listen to other episodes of The Lantern’s Sport Podcast here and be sure to follows us on twitter, Instagram and youtube.