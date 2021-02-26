After a shortened season and prolonged offseason, Ohio State softball is set to make its return to the diamond.

Ohio State is gearing up for its 2021 season after playing just 18 games a year ago, with the season being canceled before the home opener. The Buckeyes went 9-9 in their abbreviated slate and will only compete against conference opponents this season.

The Buckeyes will begin in Leesburg, Florida, with doubleheaders every day of the weekend. Iowa, which finished 17-5 last year, will present the first challenge for Ohio State Friday before two games apiece against Minnesota and Nebraska round out the opening weekend Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Kelly Kovach Schoenly enters her ninth season as head coach of the Ohio State softball team. Prior to 2020, Schoenly led the Buckeyes to at least 30 wins each season and four straight NCAA Tournament berths.

Schoenly said practice in the weeks leading up to the season have gone well, and with one of the largest rosters she’s coached, she and her coaching staff have been more active around the team since they haven’t been on the recruiting trail as often.

“I think it’s going to be an extremely competitive season,” Schoenly said. “We’ve been able to focus more on developing our own team. I think it’s really heightened their priorities and what they’re willing to sacrifice to play.”

The team has also taken a page from the books of fellow Ohio State athletics programs — including the football program. “Fun Friday”, which consists of watching film and playing softball-related games,and Golden Glove competitions for fielding and defense have made their way to the Buckeyes softball team, and Schoenly said they’ve given her players something to strive for.

On Feb. 16, the Buckeyes named senior utility Niki Carver, junior outfielder Kaitlyn Coffman, junior infielder Ashley Prange and sophomore infielder Avery Clark as their four captains for the 2021 season.

Clark will be a first-time captain while Carver, Coffman and Prange return in their leadership roles.

“I feel like this team is more determined than ever since we did get canceled very early last year,” Clark said. “I know my teammates trust me, and I trust them, so I feel like we’re going to be very successful this season together. I’m very excited to show the world what we got.”

Schoenly said she expects senior right-handed pitcher Payton Buresch to share the pitching duties this season. Buresch started 10 games behind 81 innings pitched, posting a 1.99 ERA and holding opposing hitters to a .234 batting average.

Right-handed pitchers senior Skylar Hayward and junior Jessica Ross will also be part of the Buckeyes’ pitching arsenal; each started four games and combined to throw 37.1 innings, allowing 37 earned runs and striking out 33 batters.

Among newcomers in the pitching staff include freshmen right-handed pitchers Emily Ruck and Allison Smith.

“Last year we only had the three pitchers; this year we have five, which is completely different,” Schoenly said. “Even in our scrimmages we’ve had so far, no one’s had to go more than four or five innings.”

After finishing with the best team-batting average in the Big Ten with .290 and highest slugging percentage with .462, the Buckeyes expect to hit among the conference’s best in 2021.

The hot bat and emergence of Clark as a freshman last season paced the Buckeyes offense. Clark led the team with 24 hits, as well as a team-high five home runs.

Prange also returns after hitting a team-high .484 and leading the Buckeyes with an on-base percentage of .515. Carver brings a familiar face back to third base after driving in 14 runs and scoring 11 herself, which tied for the team lead.

“The last few weeks have been a grind for our team; I think we have looked better than we have before,” Carver said. “Batters are strong, hitting the ball far and hard, defense is solid. Just all around, we’re looking really, really good.”

The Buckeyes haven’t competed on the diamond against another Big Ten team since April 2019, a season in which they won 17 conference games, their most since 1994.

Carver said the goals of this season’s Ohio State softball squad include getting past regionals in the NCAA Tournament and defeating Michigan.

“That’s always the game, series, that’s what drives you,” Carver said. “It’s beating them three out of three games, trying not to drop a single game to them. We’re going to try to upset a lot of people this year; we’re hungry.”

The first pitch of the 2021 Ohio State softball season will be thrown at 4:15 p.m. Friday as the Buckeyes open with a doubleheader against Iowa in Leesburg, Florida.