Most Ohio State students shouldn’t expect to receive a coronavirus vaccine anytime soon.

In a virtual town hall Monday, which included University President Kristina M. Johnson and Executive Vice President and Provost Bruce McPheron, Ohio State medical leaders discussed when Ohio State students and faculty can expect to receive the vaccine and how they can get it when the time comes.

There is currently no timeline for when the vaccine will become available to the general public, Dr. Andy Thomas, Ohio State’s Chief Clinical Officer, said.

“As an estimate, it’s probably at least three months to get through 1B,” Thomas said.

Group 1B, which consists of individuals who are over age 75 and those who have both a disability and high-risk medical status, was expanded Monday to include K-12 teachers and staff and those ages 70-74.

However, vaccine distribution could speed up with the introduction of new vaccines, Thomas said.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the two currently being distributed in the U.S., are expected to be joined by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this month and the AstraZeneca and Novavax vaccines later in the year, Dr. Hal Paz, executive vice president and chancellor for Health Affairs at Ohio State and chief executive officer of the Wexner Medical Center, said.

There are currently more than 1,000 vaccination sites in Ohio, but more cannot be approved until the vaccine supply increases, Thomas said.

“We expect that eventually, you’ll be able to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 through a variety of places,” Paz said.

When the vaccine is available to the public, the university has no plans to mandate that any group at Ohio State get a vaccine, both Paz and Thomas said.

Johnson stressed the importance of continuing to adhere to the Together as Buckeyes guidelines by wearing a mask, socially distancing and washing hands frequently.

For those already eligible to receive the vaccine, patients can schedule appointments through OSU MyChart, their Wexner Medical Center provider office, or the vaccine hotline, 614-688-VAXX.

The town halls will take place every Monday at 5:30 p.m. Answers to the questions answered tonight can be found in the FAQ section of the Safe and Healthy Buckeyes website.