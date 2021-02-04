Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus and online this week. Click the title of any event for more info.
Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.
MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES
Thursday, Feb. 4
- The Onesie Sessions: Stevie Nicks 2 p.m. online (FREE)
- Niki Luparelli will be streaming her creation of a Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac Tribute album on Twitch — in a onesie.
Friday, Feb. 5
- Chakra Cleansing with Deep Cello 4 p.m. online (FREE)
- This 45-minute concert of deep cello pieces by The Wong Janice will align the seven major chakras and aim to leave viewers feeling open and calm.
- The Staves Livestream Concert 8 p.m. online ($16)
- Coinciding with the release of their new album “Good Woman,” The Staves will be streaming a live concert from London.
- Benny Coleman: Live at The Rambling House 9 p.m. online (FREE)
- Normally the vocalist and bassist of reggae band The Quasi Kings, Coleman will be performing a solo set live from The Rambling House in Old North, Columbus.
Saturday, Feb. 6
- Illusions: The Drag Queen Show 7 p.m. at 64 N. Front St. ($10)
- Illusions features Columbus drag queens and celebrity impersonators for a night of burlesque style and comedy performances.
Sunday, Feb. 7
- Music of the African People 4 p.m. online (FREE)
- Composer Tyrone Jefferson and lyricist Toni Tupponce host this virtual program focused on West African music and its impact on the world.
Monday, Feb. 8
- Here We Go all day online (FREE)
- A devised piece of theater created by Ohio State Master of Fine Arts in theatre students, “Hear We Go” tells the story of a mime and a foley artist who “find themselves in an interdimensional struggle.” The performance is available to stream until March 7.
FOOD AND DRINK
Thursday, Feb. 4
- Food For Thought: A Conversation with Christopher Kimball 2 p.m. online (FREE)
- James Beard Award-winning Christoper Kimball joins KCTS 9 to discuss Kimball’s favorite at-home recipes and how food can bridge cultural divides..
Saturday, Feb. 6
- Live Musical Cooking Class with Gabriella Reyes 2 p.m. online (FREE)
- Gabrielle Reyes from One Great Vegan will teach viewers how to make colorful meals from home, accompanied by music.
- Kitchen Carnival: Mardi Gras Cooking Class 6:30 p.m. online (FREE)
- Bring New Orleans home with this cooking class that will teach viewers how to make vegetarian jambalaya, hurricane mocktails and a king cake roll.
Sunday, Feb. 7
- Valentine’s Heart Cookies Workshop 4 p.m. online (FREE)
- BAKE IT UP! By Lorena will show viewers how to make heart cookies for Valentine’s Day using only three ingredients.
- Black History Month Dinner Series: Fried Tilapia and Sauteed Cabbage 6 p.m. online (FREE)
- Seward Co-op’s Black History Month Dinner Series will kick off their series with fried tilapia and sauteed cabbage.
ART AND FILM
Saturday, Feb. 6
- SocietyX: Therapeutic Art Workshop 11 a.m. online (FREE)
- Sarah Serrano-Esquilin will guide viewers through this accessible and therapeutic art workshop.
- Short North Virtual Gallery Hop 1 p.m. online (FREE)
- Featuring local galleries, performances and products, the Short North Art District’s Virtual Gallery Hop will be streaming live on Instagram and Facebook.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
- Arts & Hearts 5 p.m. at Polaris Fashion Place (FREE)
- Also occurring on Wednesday, attend Arts & Hearts to make a mason jar craft and pair it with one free alcoholic drink from Brio Italian Grille.
- West New York Fashion Week 8 p.m. online (FREE)
- This first-ever international virtual fashion week will feature designers from around the world showcasing their new collections.
Wednesday, Feb. 10
- Get Drawing: Chinese Dragons Workshop 10 a.m. online (FREE)
- With Chinese New Year around the corner, viewers will learn how to draw a Chinese dragon, a symbol of power, strength and good luck, in this mindful, guided art workshop with artist Pui Lee.
OTHER
Saturday, Feb. 6
- Columbus Potato Fun Fest 11 a.m. at the Franklin County Fairgrounds (FREE)
- The first annual Potato Fun Fest will celebrate with potato food vendors, potato contests, a Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head challenge and more at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.
Monday, Feb. 8
- Conversation Club 9:30 p.m. online (FREE)
- This club invites people from a range of countries, cultures, religions and English-speaking abilities to join and chat about their varying experiences.