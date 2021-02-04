Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus and online this week. Click the title of any event for more info.

Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.

MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES

Thursday, Feb. 4

The Onesie Sessions: Stevie Nicks 2 p.m. online (FREE) Niki Luparelli will be streaming her creation of a Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac Tribute album on Twitch — in a onesie.



Friday, Feb. 5

Chakra Cleansing with Deep Cello 4 p.m. online (FREE) This 45-minute concert of deep cello pieces by The Wong Janice will align the seven major chakras and aim to leave viewers feeling open and calm.

The Staves Livestream Concert 8 p.m. online ($16) Coinciding with the release of their new album “Good Woman,” The Staves will be streaming a live concert from London.

Benny Coleman: Live at The Rambling House 9 p.m. online (FREE) Normally the vocalist and bassist of reggae band The Quasi Kings, Coleman will be performing a solo set live from The Rambling House in Old North, Columbus.



Saturday, Feb. 6

Illusions: The Drag Queen Show 7 p.m. at 64 N. Front St. ($10) Illusions features Columbus drag queens and celebrity impersonators for a night of burlesque style and comedy performances.



Sunday, Feb. 7

Music of the African People 4 p.m. online (FREE) Composer Tyrone Jefferson and lyricist Toni Tupponce host this virtual program focused on West African music and its impact on the world.



Monday, Feb. 8

Here We Go all day online (FREE) A devised piece of theater created by Ohio State Master of Fine Arts in theatre students, “Hear We Go” tells the story of a mime and a foley artist who “find themselves in an interdimensional struggle.” The performance is available to stream until March 7.



FOOD AND DRINK

Thursday, Feb. 4

Food For Thought: A Conversation with Christopher Kimball 2 p.m. online (FREE) James Beard Award-winning Christoper Kimball joins KCTS 9 to discuss Kimball’s favorite at-home recipes and how food can bridge cultural divides..



Saturday, Feb. 6

Live Musical Cooking Class with Gabriella Reyes 2 p.m. online (FREE) Gabrielle Reyes from One Great Vegan will teach viewers how to make colorful meals from home, accompanied by music.

Kitchen Carnival: Mardi Gras Cooking Class 6:30 p.m. online (FREE) Bring New Orleans home with this cooking class that will teach viewers how to make vegetarian jambalaya, hurricane mocktails and a king cake roll.



Sunday, Feb. 7

Valentine’s Heart Cookies Workshop 4 p.m. online (FREE) BAKE IT UP! By Lorena will show viewers how to make heart cookies for Valentine’s Day using only three ingredients.

Black History Month Dinner Series: Fried Tilapia and Sauteed Cabbage 6 p.m. online (FREE) Seward Co-op’s Black History Month Dinner Series will kick off their series with fried tilapia and sauteed cabbage.



ART AND FILM

Saturday, Feb. 6

SocietyX: Therapeutic Art Workshop 11 a.m. online (FREE) Sarah Serrano-Esquilin will guide viewers through this accessible and therapeutic art workshop.

Short North Virtual Gallery Hop 1 p.m. online (FREE) Featuring local galleries, performances and products, the Short North Art District’s Virtual Gallery Hop will be streaming live on Instagram and Facebook.



Tuesday, Feb. 9

Arts & Hearts 5 p.m. at Polaris Fashion Place (FREE) Also occurring on Wednesday, attend Arts & Hearts to make a mason jar craft and pair it with one free alcoholic drink from Brio Italian Grille.

West New York Fashion Week 8 p.m. online (FREE) This first-ever international virtual fashion week will feature designers from around the world showcasing their new collections.



Wednesday, Feb. 10

Get Drawing: Chinese Dragons Workshop 10 a.m. online (FREE) With Chinese New Year around the corner, viewers will learn how to draw a Chinese dragon, a symbol of power, strength and good luck, in this mindful, guided art workshop with artist Pui Lee.



OTHER

Saturday, Feb. 6

Columbus Potato Fun Fest 11 a.m. at the Franklin County Fairgrounds (FREE) The first annual Potato Fun Fest will celebrate with potato food vendors, potato contests, a Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head challenge and more at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.



Monday, Feb. 8