Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus and online this week. Click the title of any event for more info.

Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.

 

MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES

Thursday, Feb. 4

  • The Onesie Sessions: Stevie Nicks 2 p.m. online (FREE)
    • Niki Luparelli will be streaming her creation of a Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac Tribute album on Twitch — in a onesie.

Friday, Feb. 5

  • Chakra Cleansing with Deep Cello 4 p.m. online (FREE)
    • This 45-minute concert of deep cello pieces by The Wong Janice will align the seven major chakras and aim to leave viewers feeling open and calm.
  • The Staves Livestream Concert 8 p.m. online ($16)
    • Coinciding with the release of their new album “Good Woman,” The Staves will be streaming a live concert from London.
  • Benny Coleman: Live at The Rambling House 9 p.m. online (FREE)
    • Normally the vocalist and bassist of reggae band The Quasi Kings, Coleman will be performing a solo set live from The Rambling House in Old North, Columbus.

Saturday, Feb. 6

  • Illusions: The Drag Queen Show 7 p.m. at 64 N. Front St. ($10)
    • Illusions features Columbus drag queens and celebrity impersonators for a night of burlesque style and comedy performances.

Sunday, Feb. 7

  • Music of the African People 4 p.m. online (FREE)
    • Composer Tyrone Jefferson and lyricist Toni Tupponce host this virtual program focused on West African music and its impact on the world.

Monday, Feb. 8

  • Here We Go all day online (FREE)
    • A devised piece of theater created by Ohio State Master of Fine Arts in theatre students, “Hear We Go” tells the story of a mime and a foley artist who “find themselves in an interdimensional struggle.” The performance is available to stream until March 7.

 

FOOD AND DRINK

Thursday, Feb. 4

Saturday, Feb. 6

Sunday, Feb. 7

 

ART AND FILM

Saturday, Feb. 6

  • SocietyX: Therapeutic Art Workshop 11 a.m. online (FREE)
    • Sarah Serrano-Esquilin will guide viewers through this accessible and therapeutic art workshop.
  • Short North Virtual Gallery Hop 1 p.m. online (FREE)
    • Featuring local galleries, performances and products, the Short North Art District’s Virtual Gallery Hop will be streaming live on Instagram and Facebook.

Tuesday, Feb. 9

  • Arts & Hearts 5 p.m. at Polaris Fashion Place (FREE)
    • Also occurring on Wednesday, attend Arts & Hearts to make a mason jar craft and pair it with one free alcoholic drink from Brio Italian Grille.
  • West New York Fashion Week 8 p.m. online (FREE)
    • This first-ever international virtual fashion week will feature designers from around the world showcasing their new collections.

Wednesday, Feb. 10

  • Get Drawing: Chinese Dragons Workshop 10 a.m. online (FREE)
    • With Chinese New Year around the corner, viewers will learn how to draw a Chinese dragon, a symbol of power, strength and good luck, in this mindful, guided art workshop with artist Pui Lee.

 

OTHER

Saturday, Feb. 6

  • Columbus Potato Fun Fest 11 a.m. at the Franklin County Fairgrounds (FREE)
    • The first annual Potato Fun Fest will celebrate with potato food vendors, potato contests, a Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head challenge and more at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.

Monday, Feb. 8

  • Conversation Club 9:30 p.m. online (FREE)
    • This club invites people from a range of countries, cultures, religions and English-speaking abilities to join and chat about their varying experiences.