Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus and online this week. Click the title of any event for more info.

Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.

MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES

Tuesday, March 2

Collective Rage: A Play in Five Betties 7:30 p.m. online (FREE) “Five New York women, all named Betty, rage against the world as they search for love, understanding, connection and self-actualization in this unabashedly queer, satirical comedy.” The Department of Theatre, Media and Film Arts is sharing this production on Zoom through March 6.



Friday, March 5

Concert Band Chamber Ensembles 2:30 p.m. online (FREE) The School of Music presents a livestream concert from the department’s concert bands.

Columbus Creatives 7 p.m. at 2600 S. Hamilton Road (FREE) Live bands, comedians, poets and more are coming together for this night dedicated to celebrating Columbus creatives.

Miir 8 p.m. at Natalie’s Grandview ($30) Columbus singer Miir will be performing live from Natalie’s Music Hall and Kitchen in Grandview. A free livestream of this performance will also be available.



Saturday, March 6

No Answers: An Epidemic Art Project 4 p.m. online (FREE) The Department of Theatre, Film and Media Arts presents this multi-directed, ensemble piece in response to the current opioid crisis in Ohio. This project was created by the Master of Fine Arts acting class of 2021.

Black Laughs Matter: Virtual Comedy Show 8 p.m. online (FREE) This virtual comedy show celebrates Black comics from around the country. Lance Woods, a comedian and actor featured on Amazon and Hulu, joins the show this week.

Lindsay Jordan and the Relentless Mules 8 p.m. at Natalie’s Grandview ($40) Folk singer Lindsay Jordan joins Columbus bluegrass band for a show at Natalie’s Music Hall and Kitchen in Grandview. A free livestream of this performance will also be available.



FOOD AND DRINK

Wednesday, March 3

Good For Your Soul: A Cooking Show 6 p.m. online (FREE) The Langston Hughes Library will host chef Ms. Sarah as she teaches viewers how to cook a nice, home-cooked, soul food meal.

Saucy Brew Works Trivia Night 7 p.m. at Saucy Brew Works (FREE) Every Wednesday, Saucy Brew Works is hosting weekly trivia paired with a wide variety of beers and half-price wings.



Thursday, March 4

Shrek Trivia 8 p.m. at The Forge Tavern (FREE) There will be an hour of general trivia before the main event: Shrek trivia. Join Forge Tavern in the swamp for a night of food, drinks, prizes and trophies.



Saturday, March 6

CoffeeCon Online L!ve 10 a.m. online (FREE) Mark your calendars coffee enthusiasts. This interactive livestream event brings coffee education and industry celebrities to your home.

Fancy Pantry: Gourmet Meals from Your Cupboard 6:30 p.m. online (FREE) Home Chef Angie teaches viewers how to make amazing meals from things you would find in your pantry. This week, she will be making canned green bean salad and tomato basil penne pasta.



ART AND FILM

Monday, March 1

Regency Aesthetics: The Costumes, Locations and Decor of Bridgerton noon online (FREE) Michelle Fitzgerald, the curator of the Johns Hopkins University Museums, will provide historical context as she takes viewers through the fashion and style of the Netflix series “Bridgerton.”



Tuesday, March 2

The Maker Revolution: Can craft save our cities? 11 a.m. online (FREE) Crafts magazine is hosting this talk to “explore the role of makers and galleries in urban regeneration and how they can bring life back to the heart of our cities.”

AMPLIFIED: Fran Lebowitz 8 p.m. online (FREE) Join this conversation with author, journalist and cultural satirist Fran Lebowitz. Lebowitz is the star of Martin Scorsese’s new Netflix documentary “Pretend It’s a City.”



Thursday, March 4

Torkwase Dyson in Conversation with Ann Hamilton and Sandhya Kochar 7 p.m. online (FREE) The Wexner Center for the Arts is hosting an “Diversities in Practice” talk with artists Ann Hamilton and Sandhya Kochar and Wexner Center Artist Residency Award Recipient Torkwase Dyson.



Friday, March 5

an untitled digital performance from home 6 p.m. online (FREE) Dancers from the Department of Dance present this exhibition, featuring live digital portraits of the artists and “a rumination on rituals of rest and identity.”



OTHER

Wednesday, March 3

On Pause noon online (FREE) The Wexner Center of the Arts is partnering with Replenish: The Spa Co-op for a series of meditation workshops live from the center.



Thursday, March 4

Black Women in History and Struggle 6:30 p.m. online (FREE) This discussion will feature Daina Ramey Berry and Kali N. Gross –– the authors of “A Black Women’s History of the United State” –– and Jeanne Theoharis –– the author of “The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks.”



Saturday, March 6

Spring Dispatch Home & Garden Show 10 a.m. at the Ohio Expo Center ($10) Ohio Mulch and The Columbus Dispatch are hosting the 65th annual Spring Dispatch Home & Garden Show. Running through March 14, this year’s theme is “Backyard Getaways” and features fully realized indoor gardens and local experts to help viewers find inspiration for their homes.

