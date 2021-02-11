Slow starts have frustrated the Buckeyes throughout the season, but tonight it had consequences.

A rematch with No. 21 Northwestern in their periphery, focus was a bit of an issue for No. 12 Ohio State (12-3, 8-3), as it slogged its way through a 75-70 loss against Wisconsin (5-13, 2-13) Wednesday night in Madison, Wisconsin.

The loss breaks a four-game win streak in Madison for Ohio State. The Buckeyes had not lost at Wisconsin since 2014.

After a crawling start, Ohio State was unable to overcome the deficit against the Badgers in the second half.

Ohio State head coach Kevin McGuff gave credit to the Badgers for their dynamic defensive scheme.

“They did a really good job keeping us in front and making us score over them,” McGuff said. “We were not really efficient on the offensive end. We weren’t real good from the free throw line either.”

Despite having the 12th ranked defense in the Big Ten, Wisconsin held the conference’s third best offense in check on Wednesday.

As a team, the Buckeyes shot an abysmal 36 percent from the field.

The Ohio State offense, which averages 83.1 points per game, was limited to only 70 points on the night.

The Buckeyes had double-digit point tallies from junior forward Dorka Juhasz, senior guard Braxtin Miller and sophomore guard Madison Greene during the disappointing offensive performance.

Wisconsin was dominant throughout the game, especially off the boards, out-rebounding Ohio State 49-34.

The Buckeyes place third in the Big Ten for rebounding, averaging 41.9 rebounds per game.

McGuff said that they played less aggressive than Wisconsin, and will have to improve off the boards going into the matchup with Northwestern.

“We didn’t have discipline blocking them out and we weren’t very physical either,” McGuff said. “They were much more physical around the basket and they really made us pay.”

Wisconsin junior forward Imani Lewis continued her offensive success against an uninspiring performance from Ohio State’s defense.

Lewis mauled through the Buckeye lines, scoring 27 points on the day.

Ohio State’s McGuff said that Lewis had a great offensive performance.

“She played really well. She’s a great player,” McGuff said. “She made a bunch of shots on the perimeter, probably more efficient than she usually is and she had a lot of rebounds.”

Juhasz and Miller ran into foul trouble, limiting their second half minutes for the Buckeyes.

Miller would foul out of the game with 3:08 remaining in the fourth quarter.

McGuff said that the loss is a blow to his team in the standings but he looks to refocus and move forward next game against Northwestern.

“It’s tough and very unfortunate,” McGuff said. “I think let’s not maybe get so caught up in the big picture and just get back more to making sure that we practice well the next couple days heading into Sunday’s game and just put the focus there and keep it there.”

The Buckeyes take on the Northwestern Wildcats at the Schottenstein Center on Sunday at 12:30 p.m.