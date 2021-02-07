Behind stifling defense, the Buckeyes collected their first win by double figures since Jan. 7.

After three consecutive slow starts, No. 11 Ohio State (12-3, 8-2) rolled past Minnesota (5-9, 4-8) 83-59 at the Schottenstein Center Sunday behind the offensive efforts of a dynamic scoring trio.

Sophomore guard Jacy Sheldon and junior forwards Dorka Juhasz and Aaliyah Patty all had hot hands, combining to contribute 49 of the 83 total points scored.

Juhasz said that the offensive performance was good for the confidence of the team.

“I think that it was a great confidence booster for us,” Juhasz said. “Since Northwestern we’ve been a little bit off at the start and everything. I think that we started this game really well. We came out and did everything we wanted to do.”

Ohio State jumped out to an early lead that it would not surrender the entire game.

The Buckeyes scored 40 of their points in the paint with a big effort from Patty inside.

Ohio State head coach Kevin McGuff said that he is starting to see her get back into a rhythm after she missed two games earlier this season with an upper-body injury.

“It just takes a little bit for the kids to get their rhythm back when they’re out of practice and not playing,” McGuff said. “I think you’re seeing her more back to 100 percent.”

Patty finished the day with 14 points.

Sheldon followed up her terrific outing against Iowa with another impressive line, scoring 17 points with three rebounds and four assists.

Minnesota redshirt sophomore forward Kadi Sissoko scored 13 despite a dismal offensive performance from the Gophers.

Ohio State freshman guard Kateri Poole said that despite forcing turnovers, her team held their pace.

“We allowed them to have so many turnovers,” Poole said. “We weren’t necessarily going to feed off of that and rush into something, but I think that we did a good job of maintaining the level of basketball that we’re playing and letting us play at our pace and having them have to fight back and get into that motion with us.”

Ohio State scored 27 points off of 25 Minnesota turnovers.

Sophomore forward Rebeka Mikulasikova — a key member of Ohio State’s bench — was unavailable for the matchup with the Gophers.

The Buckeyes’ bench offered significant contributions despite the absence of Mikulasikova, tallying 21 points on the day.

McGuff said Mikulasikova will remain day-to-day and no decision has been made about her availability for the upcoming tilt with Wisconsin Wednesday.

Juhasz said that her team looks to use this game as preparation as they leave Columbus for their road bout with Wisconsin.

“We have to go game by game and prepare for every team. We have games every two to three days so it’s a lot,” Juhasz said. “I think these games just help us prepare for the upcoming tough games ahead. We are going to hit the road again and not one Big Ten road game is easy. It’s very challenging.”

The Buckeyes will take to the road in a matchup with the Badgers in Madison, Wisconsin, at Kohl Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday.