After being dealt a humbling loss by the Wisconsin Badgers, the Buckeyes return home for a top-25 matchup against No. 21 Northwestern (11-4, 9-4.)

No. 12 Ohio State (12-3, 8-3) fell 75-70 on the road against Wisconsin Wednesday, suffering their third loss of the season. All three losses came in away contests.

Ohio State head coach Kevin McGuff said that there were a lot of things wrong in the loss to the Badgers, and that his team needs to be focused in the upcoming tilt against Northwestern.

“We didn’t play well obviously. We didn’t defend,” McGuff said. “We didn’t make shots, which sometimes you can’t control that, but our defense and our rebounding, which we can control, we weren’t really good with. That ultimately cost us the game.”

Ohio State took its second loss of the season versus the Wildcats earlier this month on the road at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

The Buckeyes look to defend their home court undefeated streak this season when they take on Northwestern Sunday.

Ohio State sophomore guard Jacy Sheldon said that despite the lack of fans, the familiarity of the Schottenstein Center is a benefit.

“There’s always an advantage when we’re at home, our home court advantage,” Sheldon said. “I definitely think that having (Northwestern) here at home this time will help us out.”

Sheldon, who averages 16.3 points per game, had a quiet game against Wisconsin, posting 7 points for the night.

The Buckeye offense struggled against a talented Northwestern defense in their last meeting, only scoring 57 points, more than 25 points less than their season average.

Northwestern enters the game with the fourth ranked defense in the Big Ten, surrendering an average of 61.9 points per game.

Ohio State’s McGuff said that they will have to be creative and take advantage of mishaps to break down the Wildcats’ zone defensive scheme.

“We have to execute better and try a couple different things offensively,” McGuff said. “The thing we didn’t do there earlier, we actually got some decent shots we just didn’t make them. They are very stingy. When you do get the opportunities you have to take advantage of it.”

Northwestern brings a dynamic duo on offense in junior guard Veronica Burton and senior guard Lindsey Pulliam.

Both Wildcats are top-15 scorers in the conference and each average 16 points or more per game.

McGuff said that the two guards will be a challenge to defend.

“You have got to keep them away from the basket. They’re really good finishing at the rim. Burton is really good off of ball screens. If you don’t stop her on the perimeter she gets all the way to the basket. She’s very good at finishing and drawing fouls,” McGuff said. “Same with Pulliam, you can’t let her get into the paint and she has great mid-range game. So really you have to find a way to keep them on the perimeter.”

The Ohio State defense has given up an average of 73.67 points per game over their last three contests.

Sheldon said that learning from their previous game against Wisconsin can help them refocus and prepare for the Valentine’s Day tilt.

“I think moving on, but definitely learning from that game is key for us,” Sheldon said.

The Buckeyes take on Northwestern at the Schottenstein Center Sunday at 12:30 p.m.