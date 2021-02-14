The game against No. 21 Northwestern was postponed Sunday — about an hour before the scheduled tipoff — after a presumptive positive test result came back during pre-game preparation according to a statement from Ohio State.

The game was originally scheduled to be played Sunday at 12:30 p.m. This is the fifth Big Ten game Ohio State has been forced to postpone due to COVID-related issues.

Big Ten Conference officials are evaluating options for rescheduling the contest.

It is still unknown which program the positive result came from.

The Buckeyes look ahead to a tilt with Purdue Thrusday at the Schottenstein Center.

