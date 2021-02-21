Following a romping of Purdue, the Buckeyes hit the road to take on No. 11 Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

No. 15 Ohio State (13-3, 9-3) handily defeated the Purdue Boilermakers 100-85 on Sunday at the Schottenstein Center, extending a ten game home winning streak. This is the second showdown of the season featuring the rivals, after the Buckeyes emerged victorious over the Wolverines (12-2, 7-2) in their first meeting in Columbus.

Junior Forward Dorka Juhasz said that the rivalry goes beyond the football field and holds weight despite the lack of fans in the stands.

“I feel like our team is bringing enough energy and just that rivalry feeling just going and talking before the game in the locker room,” Juhasz said. “Just having that, ‘Hey, even if there are no fans, just our family members and close friends, we’ve got to make sure that’s still a rivalry and that’s still a really important game.’ I think we do a great job of just firing each other up.”

Juhasz recorded the 32nd double-double of her career during the matchup with Purdue and was listed to the Naismith Player of the Year watch list last week.

Juhasz and the Buckeyes take on an explosive Wolverine offense led by Big Ten Player of the Year candidate and junior forward Naz Hilmon.

Michigan is coming off of a narrow road defeat to No. 14 Indiana despite an excellent offensive showing from Hilmon.

Hilmon scored a school record 50 points in the loss to Ohio State earlier this season.

McGuff said that the matchup with Hilmon and company will be tough for his defense.

“I know it will be a big challenge for us,” McGuff said. “Specifically, Naz was amazing the first time she played us. She’s a great player.”

Hilmon is also a key cog in the Wolverine defense, averaging 0.6 blocks per game, good for 24th among players in the conference.

Michigan’s defense is third in the Big Ten for points allowed, surrendering an average of 61.6 points per game.

McGuff said that the Buckeyes will have to be disciplined on offense, using the whole court to open up the opportunity to crack through the Wolverine line.

“One of the things is that they’re really big and really physical with Naz and their other post players around the basket. It’s not easy to score around the basket with them,” McGuff said. “I think we’re going to have to be good in transition, going to have to kind of space the floor and try to bring Naz away from the basket a little bit because she’s so good when she defends around the basket.”

McGuff was named to the Naismith Coach of the Year late season watch list earlier this week, joining his counterpart Chris Holtmann, head coach of the Ohio State men’s basketball team, who is being considered for a comparable award.

McGuff said that the honor is due to the hard work of the team and of the staff around him.

“It’s just more of a reflection of our kids have done a great job, staff has done a great job and kind of where the program is in general,” McGuff said. “We’ve been able to have a little bit of success where people recognize it. I just look at it as a great thing for our program.”

The Buckeyes will take on the Wolverines at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Sunday at 2 p.m. on ESPN2.