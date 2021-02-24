After a brutal loss to their rival Michigan, the Buckeyes continue their road trip in University Park, Pennsylvania, to take on another Big Ten opponent.

No. 15 Ohio State (13-4, 9-4) lost 75-66 to No. 11 Michigan(13-2, 8-2) at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Sunday, scoring 16 points lower than their season average.The Buckeyes head to Penn State (8-11, 5-10) for a Wednesday night tumble with the Nittany Lions, a team they defeated 82-69 earlier this season at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus.

Ohio State head coach Kevin McGuff said that the Nittany Lions’ efficiency and dynamic rotations present a challenge to his defense.

“They can really score the ball,” McGuff said. “They play a lot of different lineups. They can play some smaller lineups. We’ve got to play really good defensively.”

Penn State, one of two Big Ten teams with an all-time winning record against the Buckeyes, comes into the conference showdown towing a four-game losing streak.

In stark contrast to the Naz Hilmon oriented Wolverines offense, the Buckeyes face a Nittany Lions squad that distributes its scoring amongst the team, with sophomore guard Makenna Marisa, senior forward Johnasia Cash and graduate transfer Kelly Jekot all averaging double digit scoring tallies.

Penn State is ranked eighth overall in the Big Ten conference for average team scoring.

Ohio State’s McGuff said that his team can learn from their prior outing against the Nittany Lions.

“It’s going to be certainly a lot more this game about guarding the ball and helping each other by being in gaps and then really doing a good job contesting three point shooters because they can get really hot from that 3-point line,” McGuff said.

McGuff confirmed that sophomore guard Madison Greene will be unavailable for Wednesday night’s tilt. Freshman guard Kateri Poole has started in place of Greene in each of the two games that Greene has missed.

Poole said that the extra playing time is helping her to settle in as a player and ball distributor.

“I feel a lot more comfortable with what I’m getting,” Poole said. “Before, I had the thought in my mind that I was doing something wrong. Circumstances have changed so I have to adapt to the new way we are playing basketball now. I think I’m doing a pretty good job.”

In Green’s stead, Poole has averaged 11.5 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and four assists in her two starts.

Poole said that she understands the importance of her role as a communicator at point guard and looks to step up to the plate despite her young collegiate career.

“I mean, I’m a freshman but I have a big role on the team right now so I’ve got to fulfill those needs,” Poole said.

The Buckeyes take on the Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center Wednesday at 5 p.m. on BTN.