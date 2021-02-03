After begrudgingly having to tell her team last year that their remaining season had been canceled due to COVID-19, both head coach Meredith Paulicivic and her team are ready to make up for that lost time.

The gymnasts are back in the gym after a nearly 10-month hiatus. The Buckeyes have participated in three competitions since the season’s start in January, and although they are looking to obtain their first win of the season, they also must navigate challenges brought about by COVID-19.

In an environment of social distancing, Paulicivic said the competition can be held safely but keeping up the team culture is more difficult.

“My team is very close; they’re used to being a social unit. That’s been the hardest part, we’re a very high five, hugs kind of a sport,” Paulicivic said. “Not being able to give a hug to someone on a bad day has been very hard.”

Senior gymnast Morgan Lowe said that the social distancing guidelines have not hindered team chemistry.

“While we may not be able to hug and get close, the team bond is still strong,” Lowe said.

The team has luckily been able to find other ways to maintain those bonds through Zoom calls, socially distanced outdoor coffee dates and the continuation of team traditions such as “big and little sisters.”

Lowe said the distancing isn’t hindering the gymnasts’ skill levels, and the team showed determination and grit in order to get to the season.

Last year, their season ended abruptly right before the competition really kicked into high gear, causing them to miss out on the Big Ten Championship and the remaining NCAA meets.

As last season came to a disappointing end, Paulicivic said she gave advice to her gymnasts and tried to shine whatever light she could on the situation.

“It is life. I think that one of my primary jobs of head coach is to prepare my athletes for life, and life does not always go as you plan it,” Paulicivic said.

The fourth-year head coach said she believes the setback can be viewed as something that produced many hardships and upsets, but also had some benefits.

“I don’t necessarily think it’s a bad thing for this generation to know something that was hard to go through,” Paulicivic said. “In the long run, I think it will make all of the athletes tougher in life.”

Paulicivic said her team has not only shown profound dedication and strength during this pandemic through their training and enthusiasm, but she has also seen a much greater appreciation among the girls for their sport.

“(They’re) more grateful for the things that you have that you know can be taken away,” Paulicivic said. “Even on a day that’s hard, I don’t see pouting, they’re grateful to have a hard day, because it’s a day in the gym.”

The girls trained five days a week and four hours a day in order to prepare for the season. Despite being the last Big Ten team to resume training, Lowe said the hunger for competition spearheaded the team’s drive to get ready for the start of the season Jan. 16.

“While it has been a condensed time frame, we have stepped up to the challenge. We’ve had to really place our trust on the coaches, strength trainers, and athletic trainers that they will have us ready to compete” Lowe said.

Despite rapid preparation and Paulicivic hailing the team as “one of the strongest they’ve ever had,” the Buckeyes are off to an 0-2 start to the season, but a home opener against Michigan State Feb. 7 offers an opportunity for the team to right the ship.

The Buckeyes face off against the Spartans Sunday at the Covelli Center at 4 p.m.