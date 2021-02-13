The Buckeyes showed no love to the Golden Gophers in their house during their Valentine’s Day weekend sweep.

No. 4 Ohio State (11-5-0) secured the wins over No. 2 Minnesota (9-7-1) with goals and assists from their captains as well as their checking line Friday night and Saturday afternoon. Head Coach Nadine Muzzerall accredited this to the team being able to play as one unit.

“It’s not that they won, it’s how they won,” Muzerall said in an interview on the team’s Twitter Saturday.

Game 1

A pair of second-period goals lifted Ohio State past Minnesota in the series opener.

The Buckeyes were the first to get on the board with a goal from senior forward Emma Maltais in the second period. Junior forward Paetyn Levis added another score three minutes later to give the Buckeyes a two-goal lead heading into the final frame.

Minnesota could not find the back of Ohio State’s goal until senior defenseman Emily Brown was able to score in the last minute of the third period.

The win was sealed by senior goaltender Andrea Breandli’s 14 third period saves. The Golden Gophers were held to seven shots through the first two periods.

In the midst of a three-game scoring streak, Maltais has managed to score six points in the stretch.

The final score was 2-1 in the Buckeyes favor.

Game 2

Unlike the series opener, it was Minnesota who struck first Saturday, but the fast start did not help the Golden Gophers avoid the same fate faced Friday.

Minnesota junior forward Abigail Boreen got the team’s first goal after barely a minute passed in the first period. The score was quickly followed by a goal from Minnesota senior forward Grace Zumwinkle two minutes later.

Senior forward Liz Schepers won the second period’s first face off and put Ohio State’s first puck in the back of Minnesota’s net of the game. Sophomore forward Jennifer Gardiner and Levis had back-to-back goals, putting the Buckeyes in the heading into the third period.

Braendli was in goal once again, collecting 23 saves to secure Ohio State’s weekend sweep.

The final score of the second game was 3-2 in the Buckeye’s favor.

With the defensive and offensive line’s performance fresh in mind, Muzerall could only sum up this weekend’s win in three words.

“So, much, pride,” Muzerall said.

The Buckeyes will hit the ice again at 6:07 p.m. Friday,, when they host St. Cloud State in Columbus, Ohio.