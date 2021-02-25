It’s been more than a year since the Ohio State women’s soccer team (0-0-1) has earned a win, but they’re hoping to break the streak Thursday.

After tying in a double-overtime showdown against Michigan, the Buckeyes are looking for their first win of the season as they take on Wisconsin (1-0) at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

The Badgers are coming off a 1-0 victory against Iowa, a win that made head coach Paula Wilkins the winningest coach in program history. Last season, Wisconsin earned the outright Big Ten Conference title, finishing the season with a 16-4-2 record.

“Their players are always solid, they don’t have a weak player on their team,” Ohio State associate head coach Brian Jankowski said. “They’ve returned some very good players, so we expect a team that will compete for a championship this year like they did last year.”

Ohio State tallied 22 shots in its draw against Michigan, with sophomore forward Emma Sears finding the net on an assist from junior forward Kayla Fischer.

The team will have to play without Fischer in Thursday’s match after she received a red card in the second overtime against Michigan.

“Kayla is definitely a big part of the team in general. She has a big presence on our team, so I think with her being out, we have big shoes to fill,” Sears said. “However, it’ll be very helpful with her on the sideline helping to guide us during the game.”

Last season, Wisconsin bested the Buckeyes 2-1 in Madison, Wisconsin, with Fischer scoring the Buckeyes’ lone goal.

Both Jankowski and Sears said that all players are prepared and ready to step in, as COVID-19 has made the team flexible.

“The biggest part of it just stems from working hard together as one community,” Sears said. “You work harder, you press together and that’s a big component of our forward line, and I think that’s something that will be an important aspect going into the Wisconsin game.”

Five freshmen saw the field against the Wolverines, with midfielders Peyton McNamara and Kine Flotre starting. Jankowski said they will have to be just as impactful as they were against Michigan Thursday.

“Early on in the year, it’s good to throw the young players into the mix and, and see what they can do, and so far, so good,” Jankowski said. “The freshmen were fantastic against Michigan.”

The game is set to kick off Thursday at 2 p.m. and will be broadcasted on BTN+.