Following a late schedule change, Ohio State women’s volleyball (4-0, 4-0 Big Ten) traveled to Jenison Field House to play Michigan State (0-4, 0-4 Big Ten) and were able to secure a two-night win Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.

Ohio State earned its first sweep of the season with 40 kills and 46 digs the first night. The second night, the Buckeyes climbed their way back from a 2-1 set deficit to get a Big Ten road victory.

Game 1

The Buckeyes opened their series with their first sweep of the season in straight sets (25-17, 25-15, 25-20) against Michigan State.

The Buckeye offense was assisted with a tight defensive performance. Remaining a powerful force for the Buckeyes, freshman opposite hitter Emily Londot recorded double figures with a match-high 12 kills, along with three digs and a hitting percentage of .357.

Sophomore outside hitter Jenaisya Moore added nine kills and eight digs. Sophomore setter Mac Podraza dished 29 assists and dug three balls, and having the match high in digs, sophomore defensive specialist Kylie Murr collected 16.

For her first match of the season, junior opposite hitter Vanja Bukilić collected seven kills with a hitting percentage of .263.

The Spartans were unable to gain enough momentum to cut the deficits within each set that they had against the Buckeyes. However, two Spartans collected double-figure digs with senior defensive specialist Jamye Cox having 14 and sophomore outside hitter Cecilee Max-Brown with 10.

Game 2

The second night came with challenges for both the Buckeyes and the Spartans. However, freshman opposite hitter Emily Londot had a career-high 24 kills, 11 digs and five blocks. Londot has had double-digit kills in all four matches this season.

Michigan State dropped the first set to the Buckeyes after the set tied nine times before the Buckeyes were able to secure a lead. A final kill was made by junior opposite hitter Vanja Bukilić.

The Spartans were able to gain momentum during the second set, winning their first set of the season with a kill made by junior middle blocker Rebecka Poljan.

Freshman outside hitter Sarah Franklin was a consistent challenge for the Buckeye defense, as she collected 20 kills and 13 digs.

While the Buckeyes were down two sets to one, they came out strong in the beginning of the fourth set to collect a six-point lead and force the Spartans into a timeout. Out of the break, the Buckeyes continued to bring momentum, and the Spartans were unable to fully recover from the deficit in time.

The Buckeyes were able to carry their momentum into the fifth set, taking a five-point lead with a kill made by freshman middle blocker Rylee Rader that ended the series with another win by the Buckeyes.

The Buckeyes play Iowa next at the Covelli Center Feb. 12 and Feb. 13, with both matches starting at 6 p.m.