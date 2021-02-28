Ohio State women’s volleyball remained perfect after sweeping Rutgers in New Jersey to advance its record to 11-0.

The Buckeyes (11-0) defeated the Scarlet Knights (2-10) in straight sets Friday night, recording a season-high attacking percentage of .377. For the second night, the Buckeyes recorded a total of 16 blocks and a .300 hitting percentage to edge the Scarlet Knights in five sets.

Game 1

The Buckeyes came out strong in their series against Rutgers, carrying a straight-set triumph (25-21, 25-19, 25-19).

The Buckeye offense was led by freshman outside hitter Emily Londot, who had 16 kills, followed by junior outside hitter Vanja Bukilić and freshman middle blocker Rylee Rader, who recorded 10 apiece. Rader had a season best hitting percentage of .667.

Sophomore setter Mac Podraza was a versatile player on the court, assisting 43 balls to go along with seven digs and four kills.

Sophomore defensive specialist Kylie Murr added 11 digs and two aces for the Buckeyes while senior middle blocker Lauren Witte led the team with five blocks.

Ohio State fought hard throughout various challenges of the night. During the first set of the evening, both teams fought back and forth for the lead six times before the Buckeyes were able to put together a four-point lead, securing a victory.

Set 2 tied 13 times, until at 17-17, Ohio State was able to rattle off 4-unanswered points to take control of the set.

Despite not being able to carry out a victory for the Scarlet Knights, senior rightside hitter Beka Kojadinovic and junior outside hitter Anastasiia Maksimova both collected nine kills, and redshirt junior middle blocker Shealyn McNamara recorded three blocks.

The Buckeyes came out on top for the first night, leading with a .377 hitting percentage and three aces.

Game 2

The second night came with five sets of volleyball with Rutgers and Ohio State being closely matched in various areas.

The Buckeyes and the Scarlet Knights both recorded 21 attack errors, 10 service aces, and 10 reception errors. The Buckeyes, however, outmatched Rutgers with 69 kills — nine more than Rutgers — and a .300 hitting percentage.

The Buckeyes collected 16 total blocks with Rader assisting 11 blocks at the net. Rader had 13 kills and a .522 hitting percentage.

Podraza had four aces and assisted 51 balls on the court, while sophomore outside hitter Gabby Gonzales recorded a double-double in 13 kills and 13 digs.

The Scarlet Knights and the Buckeyes exchanged points several times within each set.

Consistent challenges for Ohio State defense arose with Kojadinovic totaling a double-double of 16 kills and 10 digs while Maksimova also recorded a double-double with 14 kills and 13 digs.

During the fifth and final set, both teams fought for the lead, tying eight times before kills by Rader and Gonzales secured the match win, protecting the Buckeyes unblemished record.

Ohio State heads to State College, Pennslyania, to finish its Penn State’s series Wednesday at 5 p.m.