Ohio State women’s volleyball heads to Champaign, Illinois, to begin its series against the Fighting Illini Feb. 19-20 in an effort to remain unbeaten.

After reverse sweeping No. 8 Penn State by taking the final three sets, Ohio State enters the weekend series winners of its first seven games. Standing in the Buckeyes’ way is Illinois (2-4), which is returning to action after a near two-week hiatus.

Although focus continues to push forward, the Buckeyes want to come out strong and fight hard right off the bat with a balanced offensive attack, head coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg said.

“Just seeing if we can clean that serving and passing game, especially from the passing side,” Oldenburg said. “Not getting aced so much and just allowing our offense to be in a good rhythm from the get-go.”

For the Illini, senior outside hitter Megan Cooney will be a challenge for the Buckeye defense. Cooney leads the Illini with 97 kills, 10 aces and 44 digs and sits seventh in the Big Ten for a 0.42 average service ace per set. Junior defensive specialist Taylor Kuper ranks fourth in the Big Ten with a 0.67 service ace per set.

Illinois has not been able to play a match since Feb. 6 after their series against Northwestern was mutually postponed due to health and safety cautions. Oldenberg said the Buckeyes — who have also faced a series postponement this season — continue to be grateful in taking every chance they get to play, even during unprecedented times due to COVID-19.

“I’m thankful for opportunities to play,” Oldenburg said. “We are still in a pandemic and the fact that we are able to travel and go play another big team is pretty exciting.”

The Buckeyes currently sit at No. 4 in the Big Ten behind 14.90 digs and 12.55 assists per set. Sophomore setter Mac Podraza stands fifth among leaders in the Big Ten with an average of 10.21 assists per set.

Illinois sophomore middle blocker Rylee Hinton currently stands fourth in the Big Ten with a 1.38 average blocks per set, while Ohio State senior middle blocker Lauren Witte falls seventh with 1.28.

Ohio State’s last six trips to Champaign have been met with losses.

“Illinois is a good team; they are good at home,” Podraza said. “We definitely have a big challenge coming for us.”

Friday’s contest kicks off at 5 p.m. and Saturday’s bout starts at 3 p.m. Both games will be streamed on BTN+.