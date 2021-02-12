The Buckeyes look to continue maximizing scoring efficiency and defense as they face another week of Big Ten matchups after having a weekend off from competition.

Ohio State (4-0) takes on Iowa (1-5) at the Covelli Center Friday and Saturday, with the need to increase its discipline on defense in order to come out with two wins this weekend, head coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg said.

“We are talking to our block a lot about being low and over and staying disciplined so that they create alleys that we can dig behind,” Oldenburg said.

The Buckeyes’ defense has gotten into trouble defending against hitters in previous matches due to areas for the attack opening up that are harder to defend, Oldenburg said.

For the Hawkeyes, junior outside hitter Courtney Buzzerio creates a distinct challenge for the Buckeyes, as she registered her third career triple-double with 13 kills, 21 assists and 11 digs in their match against Indiana Feb 6.

Buzzerio is the only Big Ten player to record a triple-double this season. Her last one came against the Buckeyes Nov. 29, 2019.

Since the Big Ten is an outside-dominant conference, Oldenburg said getting the ball to the middle will alleviate stress and utilize the middle’s strength.

“We want a more diverse offense, and that’s going to put stress on the other side of the court regardless of who we are playing,” Oldenburg said. “I think if we can get into a good rhythm of doing that against Iowa, we will feel good about how we are doing on the weekend.”

The Buckeyes have 241 kills and 263 digs so far this season, with freshman outside hitter Emily Londot leading the team in kills with 69 and an average kills per set of 3.83. Sophomore outside hitter Jenaisya Moore follows behind with 54 kills and 3.00 kills per set.

Three of the four matches the Buckeyes have played this season have gone into five sets, which has forced the team to play in high-pressure situations. As Ohio State continues to get acclimated to close games, Oldenberg said she was most proud of the competitiveness and poise of the team.

In practice, the Buckeyes have been playing as if each point is a game point, to prepare for situations like that to occur in matches, Moore said.

“Even if you are up, you just play our game and our tempo,” Moore said. “And I think that’s really helped us this season, is just focusing on our side of the net, how we can better each ball, each contact and just trusting our teammates.”

Friday’s match is a senior night, and the Buckeyes will honor former middle blocker Jordan Fry, who graduated in December; Becca Mauer, whose career ended last season due to an injury; defensive specialist Hannah Gruensfelder, who has 20 digs this season; and middle blocker Lauren Witte, who has 29 kills and 17 digs this season.

The Buckeyes and Golden Gophers start Friday’s match at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 5 p.m.