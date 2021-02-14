After Friday’s victory, Ohio State carried the momentum into Saturday’s match against Iowa, securing another sweep to close the series at Covelli Center.

In the second match against the Hawkeyes (1-7), Ohio State (6-0) fought hard to secure three straight set wins (28-26, 29-27, 25-18) with a major contributor to the Buckeyes’ success being their use of communication on and off the court.

“I think the blockers, we all talked before the hit like what they were running so it really made it easy on the block,” freshman opposite hitter Emily Londot said. “Even from the bench, the girls who aren’t on the court always let us know what’s open.”

Fueled by Friday night’s loss, the Hawkeyes offense was aggressive early and came out strong during the first set taking a 7-3 lead. The Buckeyes, in order to come back from the deficit, had to adapt quickly and dictate what they could on their side of the net to focus on themselves, Londot said.

“So we just try to slow it down and play our game and just play loose and free and not get too panicked,” Londot said.

Many moments throughout the match, the Hawkeyes and Buckeyes would exchange points back or forth and tie the set. In those moments, head coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg said she reminds her players to slow down and control the first two contacts on the ball to really be able to attack on that third.

“I think when we get a little rushed or a little bit panicked it starts to show and we start playing fast and that’s not the tempo we want to play,” Oldenburg said. “So just reminding them, if we are going to pass it doesn’t need to be perfect, just high enough and we are going to get a good enough swing because Mac (Podraza) will take care of that second ball.”

Sophomore setter Mac Podraza assisted 41 balls for the match. The Buckeyes recorded 44 digs with Podraza collecting 11 of them.

For the Hawkeyes, freshman outside hitter Audrey Black and sophomore outside hitter Edina Schmidt collected nine kills apiece. Iowa held a .282 hitting percent, while Ohio State had a .301 hitting percentage.

The outside offensive power remained consistent, with junior outside hitter Vanja Bukilić leading the team with 14 kills. Following her was Londot with 12 and both senior middle blocker Lauren Witte and sophomore outside hitter Jenaisya Moore each collected 9 kills.

Whenever Londot gets a block or kill she said it helps her know that she is doing her job right on the court.

“You know that your team can rely on you,” Londot said. “So that’s just a really good feeling and it’s building that trust within the team and so that everyone can trust you on the court.”

Ohio State was a force at the net as it registered six blocks with the Hawkeyes closely following with five.

Taking the momentum from the last six wins for the Buckeyes will be crucial next for facing challenging opponents Londot said.

The Buckeyes play Penn State Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. at the Covelli Center.