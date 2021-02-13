Earlier this week, Ohio State head coach Tom Ryan said the rivalry between the Buckeyes and Wolverines would heat up this season.

Ryan was right.

In a hard-fought dual meet, No. 8 Ohio State’s (5-3) comeback efforts fell short in an 18-16 loss to No. 2 Michigan (4-0) in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Friday night.

The Buckeyes climbed back from five points down and held a one point lead entering the final match of the night where the duel would be decided at 157 pounds.

Ohio State redshirt junior Elijah Cleary battled No. 8 Michigan sophomore Will Lewan in a match that would outlast two sudden victories and multiple 30 second rounds.

After three periods, Cleary and Lewan were tied 1-1. Both wrestlers added points from releases in extra time to continue the match all square at 3-3.

In the final seconds of the match, Cleary’s desperate attempts to bring down Lewan proved unsuccessful, and the Michigan wrestler was able to claim victory by way of riding time he accumulated throughout the bout.

The Ohio State coaching staff and wrestlers will be left with a sour taste after letting victory slip away against their rival, but the dual meet provided positive takeaways for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State redshirt sophomore Sammy Sasso, the No. 2 wrestler at 149 pounds, continued his monster year with an 8-1 victory over No. 7 Michigan redshirt senior Kanen Storr and remained unbeaten this season.

Sasso was in control of the match from the start, leading Storr 5-0 after two periods. From there, he was able to extend his lead and bleed clock on the way to earning his eighth win of the season.

Ohio State redshirt sophomore Dylan D’Emilio showed resilience in an impressive decision over Michigan redshirt junior Drew Mattin.

D’Emilio trailed Mattin 4-3 entering the third period. In the final minute, D’Emilio used a powerful takedown to gain the lead and closed the door in the final seconds to defeat Mattin 6-5.

Ohio State junior Malik Heinselman, the No. 11 wrestler at 125 pounds, and redshirt junior Ethan Smith, the No. 6 wrestler at 165 pounds, won decisions for the Buckeyes.

At 184 pounds, No. 17 Ohio State redshirt sophomore Rocky Jordan was solid in a 13-0 major decision over Michigan redshirt junior Jelani Embree.

Looking forward, the Buckeyes have a big match with No. 3 Penn State Friday at the Covelli Center in Columbus, Ohio. The match will begin at 7 p.m. and can be seen on the Big Ten Network.