Ohio State medical student Brian Shaffer disappeared from a campus bar nearly 15 years ago. Now, law enforcement has an idea of what he might look like today.

The Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Columbus Police released an age-progression image of Shaffer Monday, according to an Attorney General press release. Shaffer went missing in 2006 at the age of 27; he would now be 42.

“Take a close look at this image: a single tip can reignite a cold case and bring a family closer to reunification with a loved one,” Attorney General Dave Yost said. “Hope doesn’t have an expiration date – every missing person counts.”

Shaffer was last seen at about 2 a.m. on April 1, 2006 on a surveillance camera outside of Ugly Tuna Saloona, then on North High Street inside Gateway Film Center. He was described as being about 6’2” and 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-2358.