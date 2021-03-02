Barrio Tacos, a Cleveland-based taqueria unique for its “build-your-own-tacos” structure, will be unveiling its second Columbus location over the summer as the first tenant of the 15+High development.

According to a press release, this will be the 13th location of Barrio Tacos, and its proximity to campus will make the venue easily accessible to students by the time the fall semester rolls around. As with its other restaurants, the location will boast Barrio’s signature margaritas, chips and dip, and custom tacos.

“15+High is a place where the Ohio State University and the community connect,” Amanda Hoffsis, president of Campus Partners, said in a release. “Barrio is the perfect addition to this new development to bring students, faculty and neighbors together.”

The restaurant will join the ranks of its single Columbus counterpart, located at 1416 W. Fifth Ave. According to Columbus Business First, the new location in University District will span 4,000 square feet with a 20-foot ceiling high enough to accommodate a mezzanine and will tack on a 1,100-square-foot outdoor patio overlooking High Street.

“We couldn’t be more honored and excited to bring Barrio Tacos to the center of the University District at 15+High,” Jason Beudert, Barrio Columbus partner, said in a release. “‘Barrio’ means ‘neighborhood’ in Spanish, and we’re beyond excited to be welcomed into this amazing development and to focus on bringing that neighborhood level of service to the students, faculty, residents and visitors to the University District.”

According to Columbus Business First, Barrio Tacos will be hosting a food truck on and around Ohio State’s campus in March before the opening of its brick-and-mortar location.

Barrio “University District” will be open for lunch and stay open late, offering weekend brunch, happy hour deals, build-your-own tacos and free chips and salsa.