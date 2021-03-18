The Ohio State baseball team has seen its fair share of the United States in its first two series, traveling south to Greenville, South Carolina, then heading north to Minneapolis.

The Buckeyes (5-3) hit the road, yet again, playing in its first true road series of the season as they take on the Scarlet Knights (4-4) in a three-game stand in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Ohio State dropped its first two games of the four-game set to both Iowa and Nebraska Friday, but rebounded quickly, winning its final two games against each ball club to split the weekend 2-2.

The Buckeyes certainly flexed their muscles, launching seven home runs in a three-game span. All 10 runs Ohio State scored against Nebraska in its two games played last weekend came via the long ball.

Despite senior designated hitter Sam Wilson’s 4-for-19 weekend at the plate, he mashed two home runs collecting four RBIs, starting a four-game hitting streak that he looks to continue.

Ohio State sophomore outfielder Mitchell Okuley also blasted a pair of dingers, collecting five RBI on the weekend. He leads the team with three home runs in the 2021 campaign.

The Buckeyes’ starting pitching was roughed up against Illinois with a team ERA of 9.39 after their first weekend of action, but came together as one of the bright spots in the series against Iowa and Nebraska.

As a unit, the starters threw 22 innings, struck out 28 hitters and allowed only 12 earned runs, with junior right-handed pitcher Garrett Burhenn surrendering half of the rotation’s run total.

The pitching staff leads the conference with 97 strikeouts— eight more than second-place Michigan.

Rutgers enters play after splitting its four-game series with Maryland, relying heavily on its offense to compensate for its struggling pitching staff.

The Scarlet Knights scored 30 runs on the weekend for an impressive average of 7.5 runs per game. They are tied for first in the Big Ten with 58 runs scored in their first eight games.

Rutgers has stolen all 11 bases it has attempted with fifth-year senior infielder Danny DiGeorgio leading the way at 5-for-5. This has been a struggle for the Buckeyes who still have not thrown out a base-stealer in 15 tries.

The Scarlet Knights’ offensive outpouring is led by redshirt sophomore infielder Chris Brito who is feasting off opposing pitchers.

Brito’s batting average is fifth in the conference at .433, his 13 hits are second, his 1.100 slugging percentage is third and he leads the conference with six home runs and 15 RBIs.

He contributes a whopping 21 points to the Scarlet Knights’ team-batting average who, without Brito’s thump, would muster a collective .246 clip which would tie them for eighth in the Big Ten. Instead, their team average ranks fourth in the conference at .267.

The Scarlet Knights have allowed a conference-high 47 earned runs with a team-ERA of 6.41—third-worst in the Big Ten.

Rutgers fifth-year senior left-handed pitcher Eric Reardon has shined in his two appearances out of the bullpen, and he has yet to allow a hit in 2.2 innings of work while striking out three.

Mother Nature has already left a mark on this series between the Buckeyes and Scarlet Knights, delaying the start of the three-game set to Saturday, due to a large rainy weather system moving across the northern United States Thursday.

The Buckeyes played in 40-degree temperatures during their 10 a.m. starts March 6 and 7 in Greenville. This weekend will be similar as wet weather will bring cold temperatures to Piscataway.

Ohio State head coach Greg Beals is 6-3 all-time against the Scarlet Knights, and is three wins away from passing Dick Finn as the third-winningest coach in Buckeyes history.

The Buckeyes will look to help their coach reach that career milestone Saturday through Monday with all three games starting at 1 p.m. All games will be streamed live on BTN+.