WASHINGTON, D. C. (Cleveland.com via TNS) — President Joe Biden will make his first visit to Ohio as president next week as part of a push to promote his $1.9 trillion stimulus package in swing states. U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown told reporters Wednesday that Biden will visit the state early next week to promote the American Rescue Plan, although he said he was unsure of the precise date or location of Biden’s visit.

“Yes, he will be coming to Ohio, and it’s him personally,” said Brown.

On Tuesday, Biden visited Chester, Pennsylvania and Vice President Kamala Harris met with small business owners in Denver, Colorado as part of what they call a “Help is Here” tour focusing on how the American Rescue Plan will help families, small businesses, schools and more. Upcoming visits are planned to states like Georgia and Nevada that are deemed critical to helping Democrats maintain control of the U.S. Senate in next year’s elections.

