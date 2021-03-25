It’s the song that unites Buckeyes around the globe.

“Carmen Ohio” was composed by Fred Cornell, an Ohio State football player and men’s glee club member, in 1903. Cornell set the song to the tune of a song called “Spanish Hymn,” which was popular at the time, Evan Drexler, communications director for the athletic and marching bands, said.

The song, which was voted best spirit song by Lantern readers this year, was first performed by the men’s glee club and gained popularity after being published in The Lantern in 1906, Drexler said. After the lyrics appeared in a program for the game against Michigan that same year, the tradition of singing the song after home games began, according to Land-Grant Holy Land.

Parker Stevens, a fifth-year in neuroscience and flugelhorn player for the marching band, said “Carmen Ohio” unites all students regardless of their individual experiences.

“You hear it and it means something unique to everybody,” Stevens said. “It allows everybody to reflect on their own path through Ohio State, which ultimately brings us all together as Buckeyes.”

There are many interesting details that define the song as the community knows it today. “Carmen” means “song” in Latin and “Carmen Ohio” can be translated to “Ohio’s Song” or “Song of Ohio.”

Drexler said the chimes heard at the beginning of each performance of “Carmen Ohio” pay homage to Orton Hall, located between the North and South Oval. The building’s chimes to mark the start of the next hour would be followed by a playing of “Carmen Ohio” — they were added to the song’s performance in the 1950s.

Although the song has existed for over a century, some traditions associated with it are still fairly new.

Drexler said the tradition of football players locking arms and singing “Carmen Ohio” after games began with Jim Tressel, head coach of the football team from 2000-10. Tressel’s successor, Urban Meyer, continued the tradition, followed by current head coach Ryan Day.

Stevens said the song is a symbol of pride for students and he feels the song’s personal impact is greater when he performs it outside of the university. He said his fondest memories of performing “Carmen Ohio” involve performing it at the Big House during away games against “that team up north.”

“As sentimental and as important that song is to Ohio State, that is even more so when we’re not at Ohio Stadium,” Stevens said. “We wear Ohio State on our chest, and we say it with pride, and we don’t let go of the fact that we are Ohio State just because we’re somewhere else. If anything, it makes us even more proud.”

“Carmen Ohio” is not exclusive to sporting events –– the song is played at many Ohio State-affiliated events such as BuckeyeThon and commencement ceremonies. Each rendition of the song calls for the locking of arms at the song’s start and the raising of arms to form the “O-H-” during the song’s final line: “How firm thy friendship, Ohio.”

Time and change have surely impacted the meaning of the song for Stevens, he said.

“As I have gone on and become a senior member and started looking towards my last performances with the band, it’s something that I know is just going to be a hugely emotional moment for me when I play it for the last time in Ohio Stadium,” Stevens said.

Stevens said he hopes students will take advantage of each chance they have to join in the performance of “Carmen Ohio.”

“Every time a Buckeye hears that song, I would just say whether you’re in the band or not, realize how incredibly special it is to be a part of that moment –– to come together with all of the Ohio State fans and just hear that beautiful song and then to raise your arms together,” Stevens said. “Just cherish every moment and live in that moment as much as you can because it won’t be around forever.”