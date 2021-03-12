Spectators at Ohio State dance competitions may think they are seeing double, when in reality, they truly are.

Sophomores Emily and Olivia Placita are identical twins and, despite dancing on opposite sides of the team’s formation, they said they would rather be by each other’s side like they have been their entire lives. The duo said since the beginning of their careers they have been each other’s biggest competitors, but also biggest supporters of one another — something they feel has continued at Ohio State.

“We were competitive with each other, but we were so supportive of one another. It was very healthy competition — she would always push me to be better and I would push her,” Emily Placita said. “We’re not afraid to compliment each other, but we’re also not afraid to critique each other, and I think that’s why we have such a healthy relationship.”

The Placita twins were born July 20, 2000, with Emily entering the world only one minute earlier than her sister.

Their mother, Deborah Placita, was a gymnast and signed the two up for dance at 3-years-old, and they have stuck with it ever since. Olivia Placita said she has continued dancing all these years due to the escape it provided from life’s hardships.

“Whenever I was dancing it made me feel safe and able to express myself,” Olivia Placita said.

Growing up, the twins competed in competitions that welcomed both national and international opponents. Olivia Placita said her favorite competition to dance in was world’s in Orlando due to the mixture of cultures and dance styles from countries such as the United Kingdom, China and Australia.

The Placitas danced with each other at Dancer’s Edge Studio in Macomb, Michigan, for 14 years, noting that the opportunity to continue dancing together factored into their college selection process.

They said Ohio State stood out to them after watching the team compete on TV, loving the intensity and school spirit from the Buckeyes.

The Macomb natives said their family has no problem with them attending Ohio State, but they receive side-eyed looks from the locals when they return home and wear their school gear in public due to the historic rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan.

“Every time I go home, I always wear scarlet and gray, and I always get so many looks, but I don’t care,” Emily Placita said. “Being able to wear the block ‘O’ on your chest and knowing that you’re representing Ohio State is such a huge honor.”

In their two-year careers at Ohio State, they have already competed in a collegiate national competition, but they want to achieve more as they said they push each other to their maximum potential.

Olivia Placita said she doesn’t think she would have reached the level of dance she is at now without her sister driving her to success.

“Growing up in the same household doing the same sport, you literally have a built in critic,” she said. “We’ve always done that for each other — actually help each other grow into better people, better dancers.”

The Placitas said no matter where life takes them, their relationship, love for each other and drive to help one another will always be there — obviously with some love-filled arguments sprinkled in between.

“Even if we were to live in different states and have completely different career paths, the way we inspire each other and the way we push each other, that will always be the same no matter where we are,” Emily Placita said.