Since 1987, March has been nationally recognized as Women’s History Month. Here are some of the events around campus celebrating women’s history the rest of this month. A full list of events can be found on Ohio State’s Multicultural Center website.

Happening all month

Menstrual Product Drive — From now until the end of March, students can bring unopened menstrual products such as pads, tampons, adult diapers and reusable menstrual cups to the Student Life Multicultural Center lobby in the Ohio Union. Students who donate can receive a free Women’s History Month T-shirt if they take a picture of their donation and email it to Madison Eagle, intercultural specialist at the Multicultural Center. Donations will be distributed to LSS CHOICES, a domestic violence shelter and resource center, and YWCA Columbus, according to the Multicultural Center website.

Every Woman is Royalty Fundraising Initiative — Royalty at Ohio State University, a student organization seeking to elevate minority women, is holding a fundraiser to raise money for My Sister’s Place Housing for Women, a Columbus women’s shelter. Students can donate on GoFundMe until April 3. Contact Royalty OSU for more information.

Wonder Woman Wednesday — Every Wednesday in March from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the OSU Leadership Center at the College of Food, Agriculture and Environmental Sciences will host a webinar about how to create an inclusive and equitable workplace for women. On March 17, the topic will be Vulnerability and Authenticity, followed by Self-Empowerment on March 24 and Creating Your Board of Directors on March 31. Register here.

Other events

Breaking the Glass Ceiling with Morgan Harper — Morgan Harper — 2020 Democratic-primary candidate for Ohio’s 3rd congressional district, which covers much of the campus area — will take questions from participants and discuss what it means to be a woman in leadership. The event is presented in collaboration with 1girl, a student organization aimed at helping women become leaders, and is Wednesday at 7 p.m. Register here.

Muslima in Medicine First Meeting — The new student organization Muslima in Medicine will host its first meeting Thursday from 6-7 p.m. to outline the organization’s goals, followed by a Q&A session with panelists, which include medical students, residents and physicians. The organization’s purpose is to advocate for Muslim women in medicine and for the advancement of all women. To join, contact muslimainmed@gmail.com.

AMWA Leads 2021 — The American Medical Women’s Association will host its annual national conference virtually March 25-28. The conference offers premedical students the opportunity to present research, find mentors and attend panels and workshops, Kaylee Travis, a member of the Ohio State AMWA’s executive board, said in an email. The main sessions for pre-med students is March 28 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Register or learn more here.

Jalyn Homes and the Ohio Women’s Alliance — HeForShe, a student organization that campaigns for global solidarity in addressing gender inequality, is hosting Jalyn Holmes, former Ohio State defensive end and current Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle, and the Ohio Women’s Alliance, a statewide reproductive justice coalition. The virtual event is March 29 at 7 p.m. on Zoom and will discuss women’s issues and mental health as a professional athlete, Hanna Stolzer, president of HeForShe at Ohio State, said. The Zoom link can be found on HeForShe’s Instagram or by emailing the organization.

Stopping the Stigma: Sexual Violence in the Asian Community — On March 29, the Asian, Pacific Islander and Desi American cohort of the Multicultural Center, Ohio nonprofit Asian-American Community Services and student organizations Take Back the Night and WeHope will discuss how sexual violence and the related stigma affect the Asian American community. The event will take place from 6-7:30 p.m., and people can register here or contact Take Back the Night OSU for more information.

Women of Color Leadership Panel — On March 30 from 6-7:30 p.m., the student organization Ladies of Leadership and Women Student Initiatives will host a panel featuring women of color student leaders. The panelists will discuss the experiences women of color have in professional and academic spaces at a predominantly white institution such as Ohio State. Register here or contact Eryka Harper for more information.