Editor’s Note: This inside look at the Ohio State men’s volleyball team comes from Justin Howard, a middle blocker on the Ohio State men’s volleyball team and teammate of Sean Ryan. Howard is also a second-year student in journalism at Ohio State.

Sean Ryan came off the volleyball court mid-game, but instead of reaching for a towel or water bottle, he grabbed a shot of insulin to keep his blood sugar in normal range.

During games, Ryan, a junior outside hitter, has more to worry about than setting and spiking; he lives with Type 1 diabetes while being a Division I student-athlete.

“I check my blood sugar around 10 times if we play three sets,” Ryan said. “If my blood sugar is high, I take a shot of insulin.”

Type 1 diabetes is a chronic condition in which the pancreas creates little to no insulin, a hormone that allows sugar in the bloodstream to enter cells, according to the Mayo Clinic. In 2018, 1.4 million Americans over the age of 20 report having Type 1 diabetes and using insulin, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

After showing symptoms, Ryan said he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in March 2011. This diagnosis and the medical challenges that followed allowed him to connect with volleyball.

Ryan said he played multiple sports as a kid but ran into medical episodes while playing cardio-based sports, such as vomiting and being unable to breathe.

“My friend’s mom played volleyball at Northwestern University, and she made a suggestion to try volleyball,” Ryan said. “I wasn’t having any of these episodes because there was no running involved and it was short bursts of play.”

Ohio State men’s volleyball head coach Kevin Burch said he first met Ryan in July 2016 when he competed with the U-19 Youth National Team in Havana, Cuba, and his selflessness was shown immediately through his care of his disease.

“I found out how many shots he had to give himself each day,” Burch said. “I had no idea. He didn’t want to make it an issue or a burden on anyone there, it sums up who he is and how he is always putting others first.”

After being recruited by Loyola Chicago and Ohio State, Ryan said he decided to commit to the Buckeyes in June 2017 because of the networking connections Ohio State provides and the proximity to his hometown of Countryside, Illinois.

Ryan said there are countless athletes who compete with diabetes. However, challenges occur daily, and it takes discipline to be successful.

Ryan said his blood sugar levels change rapidly. He was scheduled to play against USC his freshman year, but due to low blood sugar in warmups, he could not.

“It gets maddening sometimes and I have to remind myself that things happen,” Ryan said.

Ryan said the challenges that come from being a diabetic have shaped his daily habits.

“I am constantly surveilling what I eat and when I eat; it boils down to being disciplined to my routine,” Ryan said.

Team trainer Kaitlyn Coerse said Ryan has a job that requires constant attention and control.

“He has a lot more to deal with than other people; in between drills he has to check his blood sugar manually,” Coerse said. “He does a really good job of communicating.”

Ryan said the challenges of diabetes have not stopped him from pursuing his dreams.

“Since I was in sixth grade, I knew I wanted to play a Division I sport. It has meant so much to me,” Ryan said.