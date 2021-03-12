After the first entirely virtual campaigns, Ohio State students elected Jacob Chang and Anna Valerius to be the next Undergraduate Student Government president and vice president.

Chang, a third-year in psychology and political science, and Valerius, a third-year in political science, won with 51 percent of the vote, defeating Maddie Carson and Sri Uppalapati, who received 47 percent.

Chang and Valerius’ campaign declined to comment.

Out of the 6,172 votes cast for president and vice president, Chang, current USG senior director of operations, and Valerius, current USG exploration senator and legislative coordinator of student affairs, received 3,149 votes.

Their campaign focused on continuing the work of past USG administrations, such as establishing an LGBTQ+ center, while also ensuring improvements for future students. They said they want to give student organizations the platform to voice their own concerns to impact policy change.

The number of votes cast by valid voters for president and vice president is a 28 percent decrease from last year’s 8,628 votes. There were 150 write-in votes.

Carson, a third-year in industrial and systems engineering and current USG chair of the undergraduate caucus, and Uppalapati, a third-year in engineering physics and current USG director of academic affairs, received 2,873 votes. Their campaign centered around the nine dimensions of wellness, focusing on the student experience and ensuring students reach their full potential at Ohio State.

Carson and Uppalapati could not be reached for comment at the time of publication.

Chang and Valerius will replace current USG President Roaya Higazi and Vice President Caleb Hineman, respectively.

Inauguration will take place virtually April 6.

This story was updated at 9:24 p.m. with response from Chang and Valerius’ campaign.