Ohio State appears to have filled the void left by redshirt senior guard C.J. Walker through the transfer portal.

Former Penn State guard Jamari Wheeler announced Tuesday that he will transfer from Penn State and join the Buckeyes for the 2021-22 season.

The 6-foot-1 Wheeler averaged 6.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in the 2020-21 season for the Nittany Lions. A defensive stalwart for Penn State in his four years with the program, Wheeler is a two-time All-Big Ten Defensive Team member.