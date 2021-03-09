After a regular season that saw Ohio State exceed expectations, two of its core pieces are receiving recognition.

Sophomore forward E.J. Liddell and junior guard Duane Washington Jr. each landed spots on both coaches’ and media All-Big Ten teams after leading the Buckeyes to an 18-8 regular season, in which they went 12-8 in Big Ten play.

Liddell earned a spot on the coaches’ first team, but was voted to the second team by the media. The Illinois native led the Buckeyes in scoring with 16 points per game, while notching a team-high 6.5 rebounds per game.

Liddell also served as a defensive anchor for the Buckeyes, securing a team-high 1.4 blocks.

Giving offensive support to Liddell from the perimeter was Washington, who secured a spot on both the coaches’ and media All-Big Ten third team. Washington averaged 15.3 points per game while shooting 36.8 percent from three.

Ohio State opens its postseason Thursday in the Big Ten Tournament against an opponent to be determined.