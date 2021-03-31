After four years with the program, Musa Jallow will finish his collegiate career somewhere other than Ohio State.

The redshirt junior guard announced Wednesday on Twitter that he would enter his name into the transfer portal. Missing out on his third season due to injury, Jallow played in 94 games as a Buckeye.

“Musa has been a joy to coach these past 4 years. He is a talented player and a tremendous person,” head coach Chris Holtmann said in a statement. “Despite battling injuries these past 2 years he has made a very positive impact on our team. Musa has graduated and will always be a Buckeye. We will help and support him in any way.”

Jallow averaged 2.9 points and 2.2 rebounds per game while dealing with nagging injuries throughout the 2020-21 campaign.

