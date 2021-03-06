Photos by Mackenzie Shanklin and Gabe Haferman

The cheers of senior night were silenced on Friday during the second game of Ohio State’s series against Arizona State.

The Buckeyes (7-18-1) fell to the Sun Devils (7-16-3), 5-0, in a lopsided affair that saw the Buckeyes against the ropes for a majority of the game.

Arizona State opened the game with a tremendous first period which saw them enter the first intermission ahead of the Buckeyes, 3-0.

Senior forward James Sanchez lit the light first at 8:39 off of feeds from senior forward Johnny Walker and sophomore defenseman Jacob Semik. The Sun Devils added to their lead a few minutes later with a goal from senior forward William Knierim at 11:02, his fifth of the season.

For one final time in the period, Arizona State snuck one past Ohio State senior goaltender Evan Moyse by the hand of redshirt junior forward Chris Grando.

Ohio State had one trip to the sin bin in the first period, compared to Arizona State’s two. Arizona ended the first stanza with a commanding lead in the shot tally as well, ahead of the Buckeyes, 18-7.

The second period wasn’t much better for the Buckeyes. Arizona State added another goal to their score early in the period, putting Ohio State down 4-0.

Ohio State also spent six minutes in the penalty box on three separate minor penalties called against freshman defenseman Ryan Dickinson, sophomore forward Tate Singleton, and junior forward Gustaf Westlund.

However, the Buckeyes did trim the shooting gap to nine shots, 29-20, and held off three Sun Devil power plays.

The third period was minimal in terms of goals, with Arizona State adding one more to its tally. However, what it lacked in scoring, it made up for in penalties.

Ohio State’s only violation was a hooking call against sophomore forward Mark Cheremeta a little over half way through the period.

In contrast, the Sun Devils spent a total of 19 minutes in the box, 15 of which came from a game misconduct and contact to the head call, when Walker smashed into senior forward Eugene Fadyeyev, who was slow to get up but eventually did.

Despite a disappointing senior night for Ohio State’s six seniors, this was the second straight game in which Ohio State outshot its opponent. Friday’s final shot tally was 41-37 in favor of the Buckeyes.

The Buckeyes play in the Big Ten quarterfinal March 14 with the opponent to be determined.