A strange, shortened and oftentimes stressful season came to a close Sunday when the Buckeyes lost their contest against the Wolverines in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

Ohio State (7-19-1) could not spark its offense, as No. 6 Michigan (15-9-1) blanked the Buckeyes 4-0.

The first period, for the most part, was uneventful. The only real item of note came with 36 seconds left in the period, when Michigan freshman forward Brendan Brisson beat the Buckeye penalty killers and scored his ninth goal of the season.

The period came to an end with Michigan on top of Ohio State, 1-0. The Buckeyes entered the first intermission losing the shot battle as well, down 13-6.

Michigan added on to their dominance in the second period, increasing their leads in shots and on the scoreboard.

The Wolverines were on the attack for a majority of the period, finishing with an eight-shot advantage in the second period that increased the tally to 26-12 in favor of Michigan through two periods.

As for the goal, it came off the skate of sophomore defenseman Cam York. It was a perfect example of being in the right place at the right time, as the puck bounced off of York’s skate and slipped past Ohio State senior goaltender Tommy Nappier.

The Wolverines left no doubt in the third period by adding two more goals to their total. The first came at 2:53 when sophomore forward Eric Ciccolini sounded the horn off of assists from Brissan and sophomore forward Nick Granowicz.

Ohio State finished the game on the wrong side of the shooting matchup as well, falling short 39-26.