Tre Leclaire etched his name into the Ohio State lacrosse history books Saturday, scoring his 148th career goal and breaking a record for career goals set in 2013 by former Buckeye Logan Schuss.

Throwing an arching skip pass over the goal, junior attackman Jack Myers found Leclaire who ran under the ball and released an overhand shot that would tie the game in the first quarter and give the graduate attackman the Ohio State record.

Head coach Nick Myers said Leclaire’s knack for finding the back of the net will need to continue if the Buckeyes are to achieve their goals.

“It’s kinda neat to see that come to fruition for Tre,” Myers said. “I know Logan will be happy for him and we’re gonna need Tre to score some more goals here down the stretch for us to be the team that we aspire to be.”

Schuss, who previously coached Leclaire, knew of the player’s potential from a young age. With his ties to the program and Leclaire , Schuss introduced Leclaire to Myers, who made it a priority to sign the powerful shooter.

“As soon as I saw him first practice, he had the size and skill that a player his age never has,” Schuss said. “From that moment I told coach Myers there’s a special kid up here in Vancouver.”

Off the field, the two maintain a good rapport to this day.

“He’s a great kid, comes from a great family, whenever we can get together and play some golf or just hang out and play a little lacrosse here and there, it’s always special times,” Schuss said.

The British Columbia native came to Ohio State in 2017 and helped lead the Buckeyes to success immediately. As a freshman, Leclaire led the Buckeyes in goals with 49, earning him the Big Ten Freshman of the Year honor.

“You don’t usually see players that have that good skill or somebody, 6’2, 6’3, 210, strong, fast,” Schuss said. “He’s got everything physically that puts him on top of his game. So hard to defend somebody that has the lacrosse skill, not only because he has that, but he has the physical look to him. A big, strong, fast kid that can also play lacrosse at such a high level. He’s got kind of it all.”

The gifted attackman became a household name in the lacrosse community later in the year when he was able to display his skill set on a national level.

During Ohio State’s 2017 run to the national championship, which resulted in a 9-6 loss in the NCAA championship to Maryland, Leclaire impressed. The freshman scored eight goals and knotted 10 total points while being named to the NCAA All-Tournament Team.

As a sophomore, Leclaire was named to the Tewaaraton Award Watch List, an award given to the best player in college lacrosse, and led the Buckeyes in points with 37.

In Leclaire’s junior season, the lefty shooter was again named to the Tewaaraton Award Watch List. Although playing only 11 games, Leclaire managed to score at least three goals in nine of the 11 games. This high-paced scoring gave Leclaire an average of 3.09 goals a game, which was third best in the Big Ten Conference.

Entering his senior season, expectations were high for Leclaire. The senior did not disappoint, as Leclaire led the Buckeyes with 34 points, 26 of which were goals.

Unfortunately, in the midst of Leclaire’s incredible season, the NCAA shut down all athletics due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ending Ohio State’s season and potentially Leclaire’s career as a Buckeye. Despite only playing seven games, Leclaire managed a Tewaaraton Award nomination and averaged 3.71 goals per game.

Fortunately, on March 30, 2020, the NCAA granted another year of eligibility to spring athletes whose seasons were canceled.

Leclaire took the opportunity and ran with it.

In the 2021 season alone, Leclaire has scored at least three goals in three of the five games the Buckeyes have played.

Entering the season 12 goals shy from tying the all-time career goals record, Leclaire quickly cut that margin down.

Against rival Michigan Sunday, Leclaire engraved his name into the annals of Ohio State lacrosse history with his 146th career goal, tying Schuss’ 2013 record for most career goals in Buckeye history.

As Leclaire stands alone atop the list of greatest scorers in Buckeye history, his career and aspirations are not nearly accomplished.

“It’s a credit to his teammates, it’s a credit certainly to how hard he’s worked,” Myers said.