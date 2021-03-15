After a two-game skid, Ohio State got back to its winning ways against its bitter rival.

No. 15 Ohio State (2-2) team picked up their second win of the season Saturday in a 13-10 triumph against Michigan (0-4).

In their first meeting since 2019, the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry was a battle through all four quarters. Joining a group of only 23 other men’s lacrosse programs, Ohio State was able to secure their 500th win in program history by beating a physical Michigan team that needed a win.

“To get our 500th win, today in the ’Shoe, is really special,” Ohio State head coach Nick Myers said. “I wanna make sure that anyone that’s listening and all the Buckeyes out there, we stand on their shoulders and it is really special and something we are gonna celebrate.”

Offensively, the Buckeyes relied on their usual threats to pull them past the Wolverines.

Graduate attackman Tre Leclaire impressed with two goals, which ties him for the Ohio State career-goals record held by Logan Schuss with 146.

Junior attackman Jack Myers continued his excellent play, notching three goals.

Senior midfielder Griffin Hughes also found the back of the net twice for the Buckeyes.

“I thought it was a team win. Our defense stepped up when we needed them the most,” Lecalire said. “A lot of young guys producing on the offense. A lot of guys stepped up today.”

Throughout the game, Michigan struggled to put consistent pressure on the Buckeye defense. However, sophomore attackman Josh Zwada and freshman attackman Michael Boehm were both able to score three goals each, keeping the young Michigan team competitive.

At the faceoff, Michigan and Ohio State were even. Senior faceoff man Justin Inacio won 13 for the Buckeyes and junior faceoff man Nick Rowlett matched Inacio with 13 wins for the Wolverines.

Both goalies played excellent between the pipes. Graduate goalie Alec Van de Bovenkamp got his first start for the Buckeyes. The Furman transfer secured nine saves.

For the Wolverines, junior goalie John Kiracofe tracked down 11 saves.

Despite Kiracofe’s excellent play in goal, the Michigan defense was unable to hold off the offensive barrage from Ohio State. After only being up one goal going into halftime, the Ohio State offense came alive in the second half, scoring three quick goals.

“Coming into the half we felt the need to reset the clock,” Leclaire said. “We looked to our senior leaders, and I felt it was a good time for me and a couple other guys to really let it out and explain what we’re doing here. This is not for us, it’s for the alumni who were here before us and put us in this position.”

The two teams traded goals, but Michigan was never able to catch the Buckeyes.

“Felt good, that was a long time waiting from the last time we had the opportunity to play in this rivalry game and it felt really good to come out on top,” Myers said.

With this win, Ohio State picks up its first victory since defeating Johns Hopkins in its season opener. The Buckeyes look to keep the momentum rolling throughout the rest of their season.

“We’re back to work next week; we’re really proud of what we put out there today, but we still have a lot of work to do,” Leclaire said.

The Buckeyes return to play March 20 in a contest against No. 3 Maryland at Ohio Stadium at noon. on BTN+.