In search of momentum to begin the final stretch of their season, the Buckeyes used an offensive spark in the second quarter to fuel their third win of the season.

No. 18 Ohio State (3-3) travelled to Ann Arbor, Michigan, Saturday in their first rematch of the season against Michigan (1-5), and the Buckeyes left with a 14-6 win.

After ending the first quarter tied 1-1, the Buckeye offense exploded in the second quarter for seven goals while shutting the Wolverines out in the quarter.

The Buckeyes remained in control for the remainder of the game, despite a late comeback attempt by the Wolverines in the third quarter. Although outscoring the Buckeyes 4-2 in the third, the Buckeyes responded immediately, scoring four goals compared to Michigan’s one in the final frame.

Offensively, the Buckeyes saw a wide array of players score. Sophomore midfielder Grant Mitchell and sophomore attackman Mitchell Pehlke both scored two goals.

Junior attackman Jack Myers scored three goals and graduate attackman Tre Leclaire returned to form and found the back of the net four times, leading the Buckeyes in scoring.

Michigan struggled to consistently produce offensively. Although having spurts of offensive success, the Wolverines were unable to string together enough goals to bring the game back in reach.

Defensively, the Buckeyes were able to use their physical and aggressive style to get out onto the hands of the young Michigan core, forcing them to play with pressure. This allowed the Buckeyes to hold the Wolverines to only six goals and 13 shots on goal.

Sophomore defenseman Stephen Zupicich caused a team-high two turnovers.

Both the Buckeyes and Wolverines saw their goalies step up. Graduate goalie Alec Van De Bovenkamp saved seven shots while only allowing six goals for Ohio State. Junior goalie John Kiracofe recorded 12 saves while letting in 14 shots.

At the faceoff, Ohio State and Michigan remained competitive in their rematch. Senior midfielder Justin Inacio won 11 of 24 faceoffs for Ohio State while junior faceoff man Nick Rowlett won 13 of 24.

Ohio State will travel to Piscataway, New Jersey, in a rematch against No. 5 Rutgers April 3 at 5 p.m.